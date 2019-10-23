All helicopter locations in CoD: Mobile’s battle royale mode

Helicopters are one of the most popular ways to quickly traverse the map in Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale mode. Finding a helicopter that isn’t already being used, however, can sometimes be tricky.
But earlier today, a Reddit user shared all of the helicopter locations in the CoD Mobile battle royale map.
Helicopters can be driven by anyone and carry four-player squads anywhere on the map. They aren’t discreet, but they can help you get more loot or escape a bad situation.
Here are all of the places where you can find a helicopter in CoD Mobile battle royale.
- Nuclear Plant
- Overgrown
- Sakura
- Killhouse
- Countdown
- Firing Range
- Shipment
- Estate
- Seaside
- Nuketown
CoD Mobile’s battle royale map is quite small and vehicles can be found anywhere, but helicopters can be useful to get to another location quicker. They’re very easy to control, too. Simply use the directional tool and buttons to go up or down.