All Halloween Mischief Unbound Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

To end the Season of Mischief, Hoopa is being fully unleashed, with Niantic adding in Hoopa Unbound through Pokémon Go‘s new Mischief Unbound event. The event runs from Nov. 26 to 29.

Along with Hoopa Unbound being accessible through the use of a mysterious bottle discovered by Professor Willow, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, as well as multiple other Legendary Pokémon, will be available again in raids thanks to the mischievous Pokémon’s powers. Lucky players can encounter Shiny variants of the Pokémon, too.

The main appeal of the event will be unlocking Hoopa Unbound by completing the new Mischief Unbound Special Research.

The Mischief Unbound Special Research will be available to all players who previously completed the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story, which ends on Dec. 1 at 9:59am local time—the same end time for Season of Mischief. Players who aren’t in a place to finish the longer research can purchase a ticket for the Mischief Unbound Special Research story for $4.99 in the in-game shop, also until Dec. 1 at 9:59am local time.

If you plan on finishing the season with mischief in its most powerful incarnation, here are all of the research tasks and rewards for the Mischief Unbound event.

Mischief Unbound Special Research

Mischief Unbound page one

Take a snapshot of Hoopa 1,000 Stardust

Catch 20 Pokémon One Lucky Egg

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms 3,000 XP



Total Rewards: One Incense, one Poffin, and three Golden Razz Berries

Mischief Unbound page two

Make seven Curveball Throws in a row 1,500 Stardust

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon One Star Piece

Complete 10 Field Research Tasks

Total Rewards: One Incense, one Super Incubator, and three Silver Pinap Berries

Mischief Unbound page three

Earn seven Hearts with your Buddy 2,000 Stardust

Catch to different species of Pokémon Three Premium Battle Passes

Win three raids 4,000 XP



Total Rewards: 50 Hoopa Candy, 10,000 Stardust, and a Hoopa t-shirt.

Event-exclusive Field Research