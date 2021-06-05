All Gible Pokémon Go Community Day Just a Nibble Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go’s Gible Community Day is here, and with it, players will be able to capture and train the powerful Dragon/Ground-type more easily.

Running from 11am to 5pm local time on June 6, players will see a lot of Gible and have an increased chance to see the shiny variant if they’re lucky. Unfortunately, there won’t be any Mega Garchomp sightings immediately following the event, but players can still evolve their Gible into a Gabite and then into a Garchomp that will know the event-exclusive Charge Move Earth Power.

As always, capture XP earned during the event will be tripled and any Incense activated will last for three hours instead of the usual one hour. There will be a Snapshot bonus running throughout the event, too.

Throughout the event, players will have access to the Just a Nibble event-exclusive Special Research, which will cost $1 to unlock. If you plan to go all in and get the most out of the Gible Community Day, here are all the tasks and rewards you can expect to see.

Special Research

Just a Nibble page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Gible Gible encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Gible Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Gible encounter, and an Incense

Just a Nibble page two

Catch 15 Gible 50 Gible Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Gabite encounter

Evolve three Gible 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Gible encounter, and an Incense

Just a Nibble page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Gible Candy

Evolve one Gabite One Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Just a Nibble page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Gible encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Garchomp encounter, and two Rare Candy

Field Research