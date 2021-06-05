All Gible Pokémon Go Community Day Just a Nibble Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go’s Gible Community Day is here, and with it, players will be able to capture and train the powerful Dragon/Ground-type more easily.
Running from 11am to 5pm local time on June 6, players will see a lot of Gible and have an increased chance to see the shiny variant if they’re lucky. Unfortunately, there won’t be any Mega Garchomp sightings immediately following the event, but players can still evolve their Gible into a Gabite and then into a Garchomp that will know the event-exclusive Charge Move Earth Power.
As always, capture XP earned during the event will be tripled and any Incense activated will last for three hours instead of the usual one hour. There will be a Snapshot bonus running throughout the event, too.
Throughout the event, players will have access to the Just a Nibble event-exclusive Special Research, which will cost $1 to unlock. If you plan to go all in and get the most out of the Gible Community Day, here are all the tasks and rewards you can expect to see.
Special Research
Just a Nibble page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Gible
- Gible encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 20 Gible Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Gible encounter, and an Incense
Just a Nibble page two
- Catch 15 Gible
- 50 Gible Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Gabite encounter
- Evolve three Gible
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Gible encounter, and an Incense
Just a Nibble page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Gible Candy
- Evolve one Gabite
- One Lucky Egg
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Just a Nibble page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Gible encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Garchomp encounter, and two Rare Candy
Field Research
- Catch three GIble
- Gible encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust