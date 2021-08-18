All Galarian Pokémon joining Pokémon Go during Ultra Unlock Part 3

Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock event is set to wrap up later this week, with its third and final part bringing plenty of new species from the Galar region.

Beginning on Aug. 20 and running until Aug. 31, there is plenty of time to take advantage of the festivities and score yourself some new Pokémon added to the game. There is a handful of new Pokémon joining the roster, with two legendaries. Also, there will be four new shiny Pokémon available to find during the event.

Here is a list of all the Pokémon you’ll want to look out for during Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock part three.

All Pokémon joining Pokémon Go during Ultra Unlock Part 3

Image via Niantic

There is a total of seven new Pokémon entering the game during the Ultra Unlock event as well as four new shiny variants.

The two main attractions will be the pair of legendary Pokémon joining the game for the first time, Zacian and Zamazenta. You’ll be able to add these two in their hero forms to your collection through five-star legendary raids with Zacian available in week one and Zamazenta in week two.

Skwovet, Wooloo, and Falinks will all appear in the wild from week one of the event, with Falinks the rarest of the three. You can also try your chance at an encounter with these species through Field Research available at PokéStops.

One-star raids will give players the chance to earn Galarian Farfetch’d’s new shiny variant in week one and Galarian Meowth in week two.

During week one, Galarian Weezing will be available via three-star raid events giving players a chance to score themselves the new shiny variant. Week two will see Galarian Stunfisk take its place.

Here is a full list of all the new additions.