A new season of Fortnite: Battle Royale is here and players have a lot to do to unlock Battle Pass rewards this time around.

Unlike previous seasons, challenges are a thing of the past and missions have taken over, rewarding players with Battle Stars, XP, and other rewards upon completion.

As you complete one mission, you unlock another in the set. There are also no free challenges this time around. They’re all locked unless you purchase the season X Battle Pass.

After doing all of the standard challenges, new exclusive Battle Pass prestige rewards will be unlocked to give players extra missions to complete.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Here are the current Road Trip missions that are available and what you need to do to complete them.