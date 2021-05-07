All event-exclusive Today’s View Timed research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Marill Limited Research Day

Niantic seems to have accidentally pushed the Timed Research for the Marill Limited Research Day live early for Pokémon Go players.

Marill Limited Research Day is set to run from 8am to 10pm local time on May 9, but now everyone will have plenty of time to not only finish the research, but also contribute to the nearly completed Fairy-type Catch Challenge.

After reaching the halfway mark on May 5, Niantic confirmed that players had reached the 90 percent mark just a day later. Just a bit more is needed to finish the challenge and unlock triple capture XP, Pancham making its Pokémon Go debut in raids, and shiny Galarian Ponyta appearing in the game for the first time.

You’ve completed 90% of the Fairy-type Pokémon challenged! You’re close to unlocking a 3× Catch XP bonus, Pancham appearing in raids, and the potential to encounter a Shiny Galarian Ponyta! pic.twitter.com/ry9bUFa68h — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 6, 2021

Those rewards will go live on May 11 at 10am and last until May 17 at 8pm local time.

So if you plan on trying to finish the 20 page Marill Limited Research, here are all the research tasks and rewards. Be careful if you are trying to complete all of this research ahead of the actual event date, because the Shiny rates might not be boosted and Niantic could end up reverting something at any time before the announced event period.

Update May 7 2:25am CT: Niantic has noted that the Marill Limited Research was being displayed incorrectly outside of event hours and deactivated it.

The Limited Research will be reset for any Trainer who made progress or completed it before the event's official start time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) May 7, 2021

Any player that made progress or completed the Timed Research will have that progress reset and will be able to complete it again from the start. It does not appear that any rewards will be reverted for players who did manage to make any progress either.

The Marill Limited Research will now go live at 8am and run until 10pm local time on May 9.

Today’s View Timed Research

Marill Limited Research page one

Transfer two Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page two

Transfer two Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page three

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page four

Make two Great Throws Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Transfer two Pokémon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page five

Make three Great Throws Marill encounter

Catch three Pokémon Marill encounter

Make three Curveball Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page six

Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page seven

Make two Nice Curveball Throws Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Transfer two Pokémon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page eight

Make two Nice Throws in a row Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page nine

Use three Razz berries to help catch Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 10

Make two Great Throws in a row Marill encounter

Catch three Pokémon Marill encounter

Evolve a Fairy-type Pokémon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 11

Transfer two Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 12

Transfer two Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 13

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 14

Make two Great Throws Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Transfer two Pokémon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 15

Transfer two Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 16

Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 17

Make two Nice Curveball Throws Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Transfer two Pokémon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 18

Make two Nice Throws in a row Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 19

Use three Razz berries to help catch Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 20

Make two Great Throws in a row Marill encounter

Catch three Pokémon Marill encounter

Evolve a Fairy-type Pokémon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP