All event-exclusive Today’s View Timed research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Marill Limited Research Day

Niantic seems to have accidentally pushed the Timed Research for the Marill Limited Research Day live early for Pokémon Go players.
Marill Limited Research Day is set to run from 8am to 10pm local time on May 9, but now everyone will have plenty of time to not only finish the research, but also contribute to the nearly completed Fairy-type Catch Challenge.
After reaching the halfway mark on May 5, Niantic confirmed that players had reached the 90 percent mark just a day later. Just a bit more is needed to finish the challenge and unlock triple capture XP, Pancham making its Pokémon Go debut in raids, and shiny Galarian Ponyta appearing in the game for the first time.
Those rewards will go live on May 11 at 10am and last until May 17 at 8pm local time.
So if you plan on trying to finish the 20 page Marill Limited Research, here are all the research tasks and rewards. Be careful if you are trying to complete all of this research ahead of the actual event date, because the Shiny rates might not be boosted and Niantic could end up reverting something at any time before the announced event period.
Update May 7 2:25am CT: Niantic has noted that the Marill Limited Research was being displayed incorrectly outside of event hours and deactivated it.
Any player that made progress or completed the Timed Research will have that progress reset and will be able to complete it again from the start. It does not appear that any rewards will be reverted for players who did manage to make any progress either.
The Marill Limited Research will now go live at 8am and run until 10pm local time on May 9.
Today’s View Timed Research
Marill Limited Research page one
- Transfer two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Nice Throws
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page two
- Transfer two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Nice Throws
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page three
- Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Nice Throws
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page four
- Make two Great Throws
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Transfer two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page five
- Make three Great Throws
- Marill encounter
- Catch three Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make three Curveball Throws
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page six
- Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Curveball Throws in a row
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page seven
- Make two Nice Curveball Throws
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Transfer two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page eight
- Make two Nice Throws in a row
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Curveball Throws in a row
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page nine
- Use three Razz berries to help catch Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Curveball Throws in a row
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page 10
- Make two Great Throws in a row
- Marill encounter
- Catch three Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Evolve a Fairy-type Pokémon
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page 11
- Transfer two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Nice Throws
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page 12
- Transfer two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Nice Throws
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page 13
- Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Nice Throws
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page 14
- Make two Great Throws
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Transfer two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page 15
- Transfer two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Nice Throws
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page 16
- Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Curveball Throws in a row
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page 17
- Make two Nice Curveball Throws
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Transfer two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page 18
- Make two Nice Throws in a row
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Curveball Throws in a row
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page 19
- Use three Razz berries to help catch Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Catch two Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Make two Curveball Throws in a row
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Marill Limited Research page 20
- Make two Great Throws in a row
- Marill encounter
- Catch three Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Evolve a Fairy-type Pokémon
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP