All event-exclusive, Today’s View research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s New Pokémon Snap crossover event

From April 29 to May 2, Pokémon Go players will be more likely to encounter Pokémon themed around Pokémon Snap‘s Lental region in the wild.
The event itself will have a focus on taking snapshots of Pokémon and yourself in the app, which will tie into the event-exclusive and Field Research being added.
Smeargle will be appearing more frequently in snapshots, though it will only appear a limited number of times. This will also be the first time players can encounter a Shiny Smeargle, but only until the event ends.
So whether you just want to snap a few pictures or finish your entire catalog, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards.
Event-exclusive research
- Take one snapshot of Wild Pokémon
- Three Pinap Berries
- Three Razz Berries
- Take five snapshot of wild Pokémon
- Dodrio encounter
- Skarmory encounter
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Wurmple encounter
- Croagunk encounter
- Stunfisk encounter
- Use five Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Lapras encounter
- Skarmory encounter
Today’s View research
New Pokémon Snap page one
- Take a snapshot of Metapod, Aipom, or Lotad in the wild
- Five Poké Balls
- Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Bunnelby encounter
- Take three snapshots of wild Pokémon
- Meowth encounter
Total Rewards: Dodrio encounter, five Nanab Berries, 750 XP
New Pokémon Snap page two
- Take a snapshot of Sandshrew, Trapinch, or Cacnea in the wild
- 10 Poké Balls
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Sandshrew encounter
- Take three snapshots of wild Ground-type Pokémon
- Onix encounter
Total Rewards: Skarmory encounter, five Nanab Berries, 1,250 XP
New Pokémon Snap page three
- Take a snapshot of Chinchou, Dinneon, or Ducklett in the wild
- 10 Great Balls
- Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Wailmer encounter
- Take three snapshots of wild Water-type Pokémon
- Qwilfish encounter
Total Rewards: Mantine encounter, five Pinap Berries, 2,000 XP
New Pokémon Snap page four
- Take 15 snapshots of wild Pokémon
- Five Poké Balls
- Take a snapshot of Dodrio, Mantine, or Skarmory in the wild
- Skorupi encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 1,000 Stardust
Total Rewards: Clamperl encounter and 8,000 XP