All event-exclusive, Today’s View research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s New Pokémon Snap crossover event

Time to take some pictures and turn them in for rewards.

From April 29 to May 2, Pokémon Go players will be more likely to encounter Pokémon themed around Pokémon Snap‘s Lental region in the wild.

The event itself will have a focus on taking snapshots of Pokémon and yourself in the app, which will tie into the event-exclusive and Field Research being added.

Smeargle will be appearing more frequently in snapshots, though it will only appear a limited number of times. This will also be the first time players can encounter a Shiny Smeargle, but only until the event ends.

So whether you just want to snap a few pictures or finish your entire catalog, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards.

Event-exclusive research

Take one snapshot of Wild Pokémon Three Pinap Berries Three Razz Berries

Take five snapshot of wild Pokémon Dodrio encounter Skarmory encounter

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Wurmple encounter Croagunk encounter Stunfisk encounter

Use five Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon Lapras encounter Skarmory encounter



Today’s View research

New Pokémon Snap page one

Take a snapshot of Metapod, Aipom, or Lotad in the wild Five Poké Balls

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon Bunnelby encounter

Take three snapshots of wild Pokémon Meowth encounter



Total Rewards: Dodrio encounter, five Nanab Berries, 750 XP

New Pokémon Snap page two

Take a snapshot of Sandshrew, Trapinch, or Cacnea in the wild 10 Poké Balls

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Sandshrew encounter

Take three snapshots of wild Ground-type Pokémon Onix encounter



Total Rewards: Skarmory encounter, five Nanab Berries, 1,250 XP

New Pokémon Snap page three

Take a snapshot of Chinchou, Dinneon, or Ducklett in the wild 10 Great Balls

Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon Wailmer encounter

Take three snapshots of wild Water-type Pokémon Qwilfish encounter



Total Rewards: Mantine encounter, five Pinap Berries, 2,000 XP

New Pokémon Snap page four

Take 15 snapshots of wild Pokémon Five Poké Balls

Take a snapshot of Dodrio, Mantine, or Skarmory in the wild Skorupi encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon 1,000 Stardust



Total Rewards: Clamperl encounter and 8,000 XP