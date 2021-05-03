All event-exclusive Today’s View research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Luminous Legends X event

Purify the darkness with the power of light.

Xerneas is here, along with other new Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region that are appearing during Pokémon Go’s Luminous Legends X event.

Running from May 4 to 17, players will encounter Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy for the first time, while the legendary Fairy-type Xerneas will be featured in five-star raids.

Throughout the event, players will be tasked with capturing Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon to complete event-exclusive and Field Research. The Fairy-type catches will also count toward the Fairy-type Catch Challenge that’s running until May 9.

With a ton of rewards and bonuses on the line, here are all the research tasks you can complete during the Luminous Legends X event.

Event-exclusive research

Catch five Fairy-type Pokémon Marill encounter Cottonee encounter

Catch 10 Dragon-type Pokémon Gible encounter

Catch 10 Fairy-type Pokémon Spritzee encounter Swirlix encounter

Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon Spritzee encounter Swirlix encounter

Win two Raids TBD encounter



Today’s View research

Luminous Legends X page one

Send five Gifts to Friends Jigglypuff encounter

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts Bagon encounter

Catch seven Fairy-type Pokémon Clefairy encounter



Total Rewards: 750 XP and 15 Great Balls

Luminous Legends X page two

Earn seven hearts with your Buddy Five Razz Berries

Purify three Shadow Dratini encounter

Catch 15 Fairy-type Pokémon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 2,000 XP and a Rocket Radar

Luminous Legends X page three

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo Five Hyper Potions

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff Three Max Revives

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra Three Max Potions



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP and a Super Rocket Radar

Luminous Legends X page four

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss 2,000 XP

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss 2,000 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss 2,000 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 XP and 15 Great Balls