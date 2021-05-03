All event-exclusive Today’s View research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Luminous Legends X event

Xerneas is here, along with other new Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region that are appearing during Pokémon Go’s Luminous Legends X event.
Running from May 4 to 17, players will encounter Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy for the first time, while the legendary Fairy-type Xerneas will be featured in five-star raids.
Throughout the event, players will be tasked with capturing Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon to complete event-exclusive and Field Research. The Fairy-type catches will also count toward the Fairy-type Catch Challenge that’s running until May 9.
With a ton of rewards and bonuses on the line, here are all the research tasks you can complete during the Luminous Legends X event.
Event-exclusive research
- Catch five Fairy-type Pokémon
- Marill encounter
- Cottonee encounter
- Catch 10 Dragon-type Pokémon
- Gible encounter
- Catch 10 Fairy-type Pokémon
- Spritzee encounter
- Swirlix encounter
- Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Spritzee encounter
- Swirlix encounter
- Win two Raids
- TBD encounter
Today’s View research
Luminous Legends X page one
- Send five Gifts to Friends
- Jigglypuff encounter
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Bagon encounter
- Catch seven Fairy-type Pokémon
- Clefairy encounter
Total Rewards: 750 XP and 15 Great Balls
Luminous Legends X page two
- Earn seven hearts with your Buddy
- Five Razz Berries
- Purify three Shadow
- Dratini encounter
- Catch 15 Fairy-type Pokémon
- Marill encounter
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP and a Rocket Radar
Luminous Legends X page three
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo
- Five Hyper Potions
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff
- Three Max Revives
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra
- Three Max Potions
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP and a Super Rocket Radar
Luminous Legends X page four
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss
- 2,000 XP
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss
- 2,000 XP
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss
- 2,000 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 XP and 15 Great Balls