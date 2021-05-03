All event-exclusive Today’s View research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Luminous Legends X event

Purify the darkness with the power of light.

Image via Niantic

Xerneas is here, along with other new Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region that are appearing during Pokémon Go’s Luminous Legends X event. 

Running from May 4 to 17, players will encounter Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy for the first time, while the legendary Fairy-type Xerneas will be featured in five-star raids. 

Throughout the event, players will be tasked with capturing Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon to complete event-exclusive and Field Research. The Fairy-type catches will also count toward the Fairy-type Catch Challenge that’s running until May 9. 

With a ton of rewards and bonuses on the line, here are all the research tasks you can complete during the Luminous Legends X event.

Event-exclusive research

  • Catch five Fairy-type Pokémon
    • Marill encounter
    • Cottonee encounter
  • Catch 10 Dragon-type Pokémon
    • Gible encounter
  • Catch 10 Fairy-type Pokémon
    • Spritzee encounter
    • Swirlix encounter
  • Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon
    • Spritzee encounter
    • Swirlix encounter
  • Win two Raids
    • TBD encounter

Today’s View research

Luminous Legends X page one

  • Send five Gifts to Friends
    • Jigglypuff encounter
  • Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • Bagon encounter
  • Catch seven Fairy-type Pokémon
    • Clefairy encounter

Total Rewards: 750 XP and 15 Great Balls

Luminous Legends X page two

  • Earn seven hearts with your Buddy
    • Five Razz Berries
  • Purify three Shadow 
    • Dratini encounter
  • Catch 15 Fairy-type Pokémon
    • Marill encounter

Total Rewards: 2,000 XP and a Rocket Radar

Luminous Legends X page three

  • Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo
    • Five Hyper Potions
  • Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff
    • Three Max Revives
  • Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra
    • Three Max Potions

Total Rewards: 2,500 XP and a Super Rocket Radar

Luminous Legends X page four

  • Find the Team Go Rocket Boss
    • 2,000 XP
  • Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss
    • 2,000 XP
  • Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss
    • 2,000 XP

Total Rewards: 3,000 XP and 15 Great Balls