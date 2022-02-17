Time to strike a pose and collect some Poké Balls in the newest Pokémon Go event, the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally.
This event introduces Hisuian Electrode to the game for the first time, following up the addition of Hisuian Voltorb earlier this month. Additionally, players can grab a new avatar outfit and pose inspired by the Galar Pokémon League’s own Ball Guy for 400 PokéCoins.
The event will run from Feb. 18 to 25 as a lead-up to Pokémon Go Tour: Johto. Poké Ball-themed Pokémon like Kantonian Voltorb, Foongus, Kantonian Electrode, Amoonguss, and Galarian Stunfisk, will be appearing more frequently, along with generally round Pokémon like Jigglypuff and Solosis.
During the event, players will be able to complete event-exclusive Field and Timed Research to collect various types of Poké Balls to use in other parts of the game. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards for the Prep Rally.
Poke Ball Prep Rally Timed Research
Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally page one
- Spin a PokéStop or Gym
- Three Poké Balls
- Complete a Field Research task
- Two Great Balls
- Send one Gift to a friend
- Five Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: 100 Stardust and 100 XP
Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally page two
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms
- Six Poké Balls
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- Four Great Balls
- Send three Gifts to friends
- Five Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: 200 Stardust and 200 XP
Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally page three
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- Nine Poké Balls
- Complete five Field Research tasks
- Six Great Balls
- Send five Gifts to friends
- Five Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: 300 Stardust and 300 XP
Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally page four
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- 20 Poké Balls
- Complete 10 Field Research tasks
- 15 Great Balls
- Send 10 Gifts to friends
- Five Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: 500 Stardust and 500 XP
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch two Voltorb
- Three Poke Balls
- Make three Great Throws
- Five Great Balls
- Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row
- Three Pinap Berries
- Make five Nice Throws
- Five Poke Balls