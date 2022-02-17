Time to strike a pose and collect some Poké Balls in the newest Pokémon Go event, the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally.

This event introduces Hisuian Electrode to the game for the first time, following up the addition of Hisuian Voltorb earlier this month. Additionally, players can grab a new avatar outfit and pose inspired by the Galar Pokémon League’s own Ball Guy for 400 PokéCoins.

The event will run from Feb. 18 to 25 as a lead-up to Pokémon Go Tour: Johto. Poké Ball-themed Pokémon like Kantonian Voltorb, Foongus, Kantonian Electrode, Amoonguss, and Galarian Stunfisk, will be appearing more frequently, along with generally round Pokémon like Jigglypuff and Solosis.

During the event, players will be able to complete event-exclusive Field and Timed Research to collect various types of Poké Balls to use in other parts of the game. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards for the Prep Rally.

Poke Ball Prep Rally Timed Research

Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally page one

Spin a PokéStop or Gym Three Poké Balls

Complete a Field Research task Two Great Balls

Send one Gift to a friend Five Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: 100 Stardust and 100 XP

Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally page two

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms Six Poké Balls

Complete three Field Research tasks Four Great Balls

Send three Gifts to friends Five Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: 200 Stardust and 200 XP

Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally page three

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms Nine Poké Balls

Complete five Field Research tasks Six Great Balls

Send five Gifts to friends Five Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: 300 Stardust and 300 XP

Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally page four

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms 20 Poké Balls

Complete 10 Field Research tasks 15 Great Balls

Send 10 Gifts to friends Five Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: 500 Stardust and 500 XP

Event-exclusive Field Research