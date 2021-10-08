All Duskull Pokémon Go Community Day Nothing Dull About This Skull Research tasks and rewards

Spooky season is here, which means it is time for a ghostly Community Day event in Pokémon Go, starring everyone’s favorite spirit—Duskull. The Requiem Pokémon will be appearing more frequently on Oct. 9 from 11am to 5pm local time.

Evolving a Duskull into Dusclops, and then evolving it again into a Dusknoir, will allow the Pokémon to learn the Charged Attack Shadow Ball. Additionally, players will earn triple Stardust for every catch made and Incense and Lure Modules will last for three hours each.

All players who take part in the event will have access to Timed Research and Field Research for free, but anyone who purchases the $1 Duskull Special Research ticket will also unlock an extra set of research to complete.

There will also be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, which includes 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM in the in-game shop.

But if you just want to focus on completing all of the research tasks, here is what you can expect to see during the Duskull Community Day.

Nothing Dull About This Skull Special Research

Nothing Dull About This Skull page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Duskull Duskull encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Duskull Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Duskull encounter, and one Incense

Nothing Dull About This Skull page two

Catch 15 Duskull 30 Duskull Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Dusclops encounter

Evolve three Duskull 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Duskull encounter, and one Incense

Nothing Dull About This Skull page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Duskull Candy

Evolve one Dusclops One Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon Two Sinnoh Stone



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Nothing Dull About This Skull page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Duskull encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Dusknoir encounter, and two Rare Candies

Timed Research

Community Day: Duskull

Power up Pokémon five times One Sinnoh Stone

Catch five Duskull One Sinnoh Stone



Total Rewards: Two Sinnoh Stones and a Duskull encounter

Event-exclusive Field Research