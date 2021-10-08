All Duskull Pokémon Go Community Day Nothing Dull About This Skull Research tasks and rewards

Spooky season is here, which means it is time for a ghostly Community Day event in Pokémon Go, starring everyone’s favorite spirit—Duskull. The Requiem Pokémon will be appearing more frequently on Oct. 9 from 11am to 5pm local time.
Evolving a Duskull into Dusclops, and then evolving it again into a Dusknoir, will allow the Pokémon to learn the Charged Attack Shadow Ball. Additionally, players will earn triple Stardust for every catch made and Incense and Lure Modules will last for three hours each.
All players who take part in the event will have access to Timed Research and Field Research for free, but anyone who purchases the $1 Duskull Special Research ticket will also unlock an extra set of research to complete.
There will also be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, which includes 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM in the in-game shop.
But if you just want to focus on completing all of the research tasks, here is what you can expect to see during the Duskull Community Day.
Nothing Dull About This Skull Special Research
Nothing Dull About This Skull page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Duskull
- Duskull encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 20 Duskull Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Duskull encounter, and one Incense
Nothing Dull About This Skull page two
- Catch 15 Duskull
- 30 Duskull Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Dusclops encounter
- Evolve three Duskull
- 15 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Duskull encounter, and one Incense
Nothing Dull About This Skull page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Duskull Candy
- Evolve one Dusclops
- One Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Two Sinnoh Stone
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Nothing Dull About This Skull page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Duskull encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Dusknoir encounter, and two Rare Candies
Timed Research
Community Day: Duskull
- Power up Pokémon five times
- One Sinnoh Stone
- Catch five Duskull
- One Sinnoh Stone
Total Rewards: Two Sinnoh Stones and a Duskull encounter
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Duskull
- Duskull encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust