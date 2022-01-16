All Call of Duty Mobile season start and end dates

The level of competition in Call of Duty: Mobile tends to be high. Players looking to prove their skill against others strive to place higher in the leaderboard and secure their ranks amongst the best CoD: Mobile players.

With seasons coming and going, players earn rewards based on their performance, while their ranks get reset. This allows players to relive the ranked grind and see if they still have what it takes to reach their rank from the previous seasons.

A simple ranked reset also allows newer players to blend in with the ranked environment since they’ll have room to make mistakes. Even if they perform badly throughout a season, they’ll have the comfort of starting from scratch in the next one.

CoD: Mobile seasons generally last around a month, and each comes with its own unique name. Here are all the start and end dates for all CoD: Mobile seasons.

2019 and 2020 seasons

Season Season name Start date Season one Season one Oct. 1, 2019 Season two Season two Nov. 25, 2019 Season three The Future Is Here Jan. 16, 2020 Season four Rise of Soap March 1, 2020 Season five Steel Legion April 1, 2020 Season six Once Upon A Time In Rust May 1, 2020 Season seven Radioactive Agent June 12, 2020 Season eight The Forge July 10, 2020 Season nine Conquest Aug. 16, 2020 Season 10 The Hunt Sept. 10, 2020 Season 11 Anniversary Oct. 15, 2020 Season 12 Going Dark Nov. 11, 2020 Season 13 Winter War Dec. 22, 2020

The 2021 and 2022 seasons

Season Season name Start date Season one New Order Jan. 27, 2021 Season two Day of Reckoning March 11, 2021 Season three Tokyo Escape April 17, 2021 Season four Spurned & Burned May 27, 2021 Season five In Deep Water June 29, 2021 Season six The Heat July 30, 2021 Season seven Elite of the Elite Aug. 26, 2021 Season eight 2nd Anniversary Sept. 23, 2021 Season nine Nightmare Oct. 21, 2021 Season 10 Shadows Return Nov. 18, 2021 Season 11 Final Snow Dec. 17, 2021

Though the average duration of a season is around a month, the end date can always be delayed depending on the developer’s schedules. If content for the new season isn’t ready yet, players may need to wait a few additional weeks for the new season.