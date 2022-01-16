All Call of Duty Mobile season start and end dates

The level of competition in Call of Duty: Mobile tends to be high. Players looking to prove their skill against others strive to place higher in the leaderboard and secure their ranks amongst the best CoD: Mobile players.
With seasons coming and going, players earn rewards based on their performance, while their ranks get reset. This allows players to relive the ranked grind and see if they still have what it takes to reach their rank from the previous seasons.
A simple ranked reset also allows newer players to blend in with the ranked environment since they’ll have room to make mistakes. Even if they perform badly throughout a season, they’ll have the comfort of starting from scratch in the next one.
CoD: Mobile seasons generally last around a month, and each comes with its own unique name. Here are all the start and end dates for all CoD: Mobile seasons.
2019 and 2020 seasons
|Season
|Season name
|Start date
|Season one
|Season one
|Oct. 1, 2019
|Season two
|Season two
|Nov. 25, 2019
|Season three
|The Future Is Here
|Jan. 16, 2020
|Season four
|Rise of Soap
|March 1, 2020
|Season five
|Steel Legion
|April 1, 2020
|Season six
|Once Upon A Time In Rust
|May 1, 2020
|Season seven
|Radioactive Agent
|June 12, 2020
|Season eight
|The Forge
|July 10, 2020
|Season nine
|Conquest
|Aug. 16, 2020
|Season 10
|The Hunt
|Sept. 10, 2020
|Season 11
|Anniversary
|Oct. 15, 2020
|Season 12
|Going Dark
|Nov. 11, 2020
|Season 13
|Winter War
|Dec. 22, 2020
The 2021 and 2022 seasons
|Season
|Season name
|Start date
|Season one
|New Order
|Jan. 27, 2021
|Season two
|Day of Reckoning
|March 11, 2021
|Season three
|Tokyo Escape
|April 17, 2021
|Season four
|Spurned & Burned
|May 27, 2021
|Season five
|In Deep Water
|June 29, 2021
|Season six
|The Heat
|July 30, 2021
|Season seven
|Elite of the Elite
|Aug. 26, 2021
|Season eight
|2nd Anniversary
|Sept. 23, 2021
|Season nine
|Nightmare
|Oct. 21, 2021
|Season 10
|Shadows Return
|Nov. 18, 2021
|Season 11
|Final Snow
|Dec. 17, 2021
Though the average duration of a season is around a month, the end date can always be delayed depending on the developer’s schedules. If content for the new season isn’t ready yet, players may need to wait a few additional weeks for the new season.