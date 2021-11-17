All Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration Part 2 event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration event is entering its second phase, rotating all of the Brilliant Diamond exclusive content out and bringing in Pokémon only found in Shining Pearl.

Running from Nov. 18 to 21, part two of the celebration will see players encountering Pokémon exclusive to Shining Pearl, including Houndour, Misdreavus, and Glameow. Raids will also be rotating, with Shieldon replacing Cranidos in the one-star pool.

Despite being referred to as a second part, the core content for the event won’t change beyond the encounters and some updated Field Research. And the Field Research is only changing some of the encounters you’ll be able to get for completing the tasks, while things like the Collection Challenge remain unedited.

The main thing players will want to take note of is the change in apparel for Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. During this portion of the event, the Sinnoh starters will appear in the wild wearing hats based on the female protagonist of Diamond and Pearl, Dawn.

Players will still be able to collect the Lucas Hat variants of Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup that were available in the Brilliant Diamond part of the celebration, but only if they complete the event-exclusive Field Research.

Event-exclusive Field Research