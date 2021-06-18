All Battle Types in Pokémon Unite

The different roles will be split between various specialty Pokémon.

Pokémon Unite is going to slot right into the MOBA market, with developer TiMi Studios detailing exactly how similar the game will be to other titles, while also putting some unique twists on its execution.

Unite, launching on Nintendo Switch in July and mobile in September, will utilize a system called Battle Types to classify the strengths, weaknesses, and potential roles a playable Pokémon has.

Within the initial roster, there are five Battle Types—Attacker, Speedster, All-Rounder, Defender, and Supporter. Here is what each of these titles mean for the specific Pokémon.

Attacker: Pokémon with low Endurance that are good at dealing heavy ranged damage.

Speedster: Pokémon with high Mobility and Offense that can be used to make quick attacks and score points.

All-Rounder: Pokémon with balanced Offense and Endurance that can tackle most situations.

Defender: Pokémon that have high Endurance and typically are best used to defend allies and hinder opponents.

Supporter: Pokémon that provide team support by inflicting status conditions on opponents or healing allies.

Battle Types play on the various abilities and information available on each Pokémon from other Pokémon games, with some odd choices like Venusaur being an Attacker rather than an All-Rounder.

With those specific details for each Battle Type, here are where each Pokémon on the Unite roster falls.

Attacker: Pikachu, Greninja, Venusaur, Alolan Ninetales, Cramorant, Cinderace

Speedster: Talonflame, Absol, Gengar

All-Rounder: Charizard, Lucario, Machamp, Garchomp

Defender: Snorlax, Crustle, Slowbro

Supporter: Eldegoss, Mr. Mime, Wigglytuff

Since Unite will use the familiar five-on-five format that most MOBAs utilize, there will be certain Pokémon that thrive in specific roles and in combination with other Pokémon on the roster. This will take time to accurately pinpoint once the game launches, but Battle Types will end up being a key factor in how the meta forms.