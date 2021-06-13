All Among Us characters in 2021

At its core, Among Us is a game of communication. If you know your way around the fundamentals, it all comes to your conversation skills to handle the rest. You may not have that much time to present your case, however.

Getting familiar with all the characters and map callouts will be essential if you’re looking to seal the deal in the next emergency meeting. The cosmetics players use will be the best way to describe them, but going by the color of their spacesuits can also save your life during times when you can’t find the words to describe a player’s skin combination.

There are a total of 12 characters in Among Us and here’s all of them.

Red – InnerSloth LLC Blue – InnerSloth LLC Green – InnerSloth LLC Pink – InnerSloth LLC Orange – InnerSloth LLC Yellow – InnerSloth LLC Black – InnerSloth LLC White – InnerSloth LLC Purple – InnerSloth LLC Brown – InnerSloth LLC Cyan – InnerSloth LLC Lime – InnerSloth LLC

Once you decide on a color, you can further customize your character by loading into lobby. You’ll only have access to the character customization page when you’re in a lobby. Approach the laptop in the main lobby and use it to access the character customization interface.