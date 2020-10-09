Activision reveals that the AK-47 is the most popular weapon in Call of Duty: Mobile

Activision plans to host a series of community events to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Call of Duty: Mobile. And earlier today, it revealed a list of weapon statistics on Twitter, displaying the most popular guns depending on the various game modes in CoD: Mobile.

Since the release of the game, the three most popular weapons in ranked multiplayer are the PDW 57, RUS-79U, and DL Q33, according to Activision. But the classic AK-47 is the most-used weapon in all modes of CoD: Mobile.

Image via Activision

Related: When will Call of Duty: Mobile season 11 begin?

The DL Q33 sniper rifle is widely used by players in the competitive mode due to its ability to kill enemies in a single shot with heavy damage, as well as its long range and scope accessory.

But aside from the DL Q33, it should come as no surprise that both of the most popular weapons in ranked multiplayer are submachine guns. The RUS-79U and PDW 57 are the most efficient at close range, which is the playstyle most casual players naturally chose in mobile shooting games because it’s fun to run around shooting and it doesn’t require precise aim like the DL Q33.

Both SMG weapons also belong to the top three list of the most popular weapons in all CoD Mobile game modes, although the AK-47 takes first place with over 11.4 billion uses since the game’s release.

The first-year anniversary event should be introduced to CoD: Mobile around the release of season 11, which might kick off on Oct. 14 since the current season will end on Oct. 13. The content of this event hasn’t been revealed yet, however.

CoD: Mobile was released on Oct. 1, 2019 and it’s grossed over $500 million in revenue since then.