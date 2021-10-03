Aespa perform hit single ‘Next Level’ at the Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021 Finals

The grand finals was played between SBTC and Team Secret, with the former winning.

K-pop girl group Aespa performed at the opening ceremony of the League of Legends: Wild Rift Southeast Asia Championship grand finals today.

The popular group performed their hit single “Next Level” at the event. While the SEA Championship was played online, the four members of AESPA performed on a stage at an undisclosed location.

Aespa was formed by Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment in November 2020. The band has seen several hits and is now slated to release its first mini-album, titled Savage, on Oct. 5.

The grand final was played between Vietnam’s SBTC Esports and the Philippines’ Team Secret. The intense best-of-seven series was fairly one-sided with a dominant 4-1 win by SBTC.

The team has pocketed $30,000 of the $200,000 prize pool with this victory. SBTC and Team Secret have also qualified for the first global esports event for Wild Rift, the Horizon Cup. It will happen from Nov. 13 to 21 as an offline event in the Suntec Singapore Exhibition and Convention Center.