Activision unveils Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 roadmap

Activision has revealed all of the new content coming to Call of Duty: Mobile in Season 2. Even though the season has officially begun, all of the content hasn’t been released yet. This is because the company releases new features throughout the content drop to have something new available for players almost every week.

Currently, the new scorestreak (Chopper Gunner) and weapon (JAK-12) have arrived. Both items are in the Battle Pass and can be unlocked for free at tiers 21 and 14.

Besides this, the Cranked multiplayer mode and the Alcatraz battle royale map have returned. The Credit Store has also received the Special Ops 4 – Radiate for players looking to flaunt a new look in the new season.

Related: How to get the JAK-12 shotgun in CoD: Mobile Season 2

Throughout the season, a lot of new CoD: Mobile content will be deployed. In March, players will get a chance to enjoy Hardhat, the newest map in the game. Originally from Modern Warfare, the tiny map can now be played on mobile devices.

Image via Activision

The featured event for the season, Counter Intel, will begin in early March. Players will have the opportunity to earn a lot of free rewards through it by completing missions.

The other content coming in season two is as follows.