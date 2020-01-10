Activision shows what’s coming to CoD Mobile in January

The Call of Duty: Mobile schedule for January was revealed by Activision on Reddit earlier today. Here are the new features coming this month:

Prop Hunt Mode: Jan. 1–15

Sniper Challenge Mode in Battle Royale: Jan. 1–15

MQ-27 Dragonfire (new scorestreak): Jan. 3–12

New mode and challenge: Stick & Stones, Jan. 10–15

The biggest Call of Duty fans know the MQ-Dragonfire, since in Black Ops 2, it was a combat drone. On top of those features, the game will have new challenges introduced through the week on Battle Royale and Multiplayer modes.

The Holiday events keep on going on CoD Mobile. If you log in the game a determined number of days until Jan. 19, you can get several rewards, including two weapon skins.

Activision also released a guide on how to use the Tier 15 reward of the free CoD Mobile Battle Pass, the LMG weapon Holger-26, first released in CoD: Modern Warfare. Despite moderate damage, the hybrid-style weapon offers high mobility and has manageable recoil.

The company suggested several builds for the weapon and a choice of attachments, such as the ammunition attachment (level 25) which downgrades the ammo count drastically and allows much more mobility and shortens the reload time.

On top of enjoying the new features, season two still has ten days to go before giving way to the next one. No official release date for season three was revealed, but some leaks hint at Jan. 22.