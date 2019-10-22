Activision reveals partnership with rapper Pusha T and Adidas

Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is collaborating with Virginia rapper Pusha T and Adidas ahead of the new game’s release on Oct. 25.

Players have a chance to win a pair of the Adidas x Pusha T Kingslayer Ozweego shoes. If players reach Officer Rank (level 56) before Nov. 1 and register with an Activision account, players will be entered into the drawing. The winners will also earn the 141 in-game calling card.

“Gaming has been a part of the studio culture, the attention to detail in Modern Warfare is amazing,” Pusha T said. “Putting it on the Ozweego, which is one of my favorite silhouettes, I think it’s history in the making.”

The shoe features the Ozweego style. It’s a sleek design with a gray colorway and black highlights. It features a skull on one side of the shoe above the sole and the Modern Warfare logo on the other.

To enter the contest, players have to register using an Activision account on the Call of Duty website. Upon registering, players are greeted with a message that reads “thanks for registering, good luck, soldier.”

Players will have a chance to earn this exclusive shoe with the release of Modern Warfare in a few days. Modern Warfare is available to pre-download on PS4 and Xbox One. Unlike previous iterations, each game mode can be pre-downloaded individually.

But PS4 players could have a head start. The “playable” timer that’s featured when opening the game on PS4 is counting down to Oct. 24 at 8pm CT.