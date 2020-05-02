Activision gives Call of Duty: Mobile players free watch in Modern Warfare

Activision is giving players a chance to get a Call of Duty: Mobile-themed watch in Modern Warfare. The watch can also be equipped in the free-to-play Warzone.

To get the watch, players have to register for a Call of Duty account. This account must then be linked to the player’s profile in both Call of Duty: Mobile and Modern Warfare. Once this is done, the watch will be added to the player’s inventory in Modern Warfare and Warzone within 72 hours. It can be found in the watch select menu of the game.

Linking the Call of Duty account to CODM will also give players one more reward, the Outrider – Arctic soldier. This gift can be claimed through the game’s mailbox within 72 hours.

Activision is giving away the free watch as a reward for CODM’s new season, “Once Upon A Time In Rust.” The new season launched on May 1 and also introduced a new battle pass. This season’s battle pass features soldiers like Cowboy Ghost and Desperado Seraph.

This season’s update was also a big one as it added two new maps to the game, Rust and Saloon. While Rust is a map from Modern Warfare, Saloon is a CODM exclusive map.

Three new modes will also be playable this season. These are Kill Confirmed, Capture the Flag, and the one-versus-one duel. The season will run till the end of this month.