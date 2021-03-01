Aceu’s streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

If you want to stream like a VALORANT pro, it’s a good idea to check out how Aceu sets up his gaming station.

With nearly 900 hours of airtime on Twitch playing VALORANT in the past year and more than 400 playing Apex Legends, it’s safe to say that he knows how to play shooters, whether they’re tactical or battle royale.

In the past year, Aceu’s channel has averaged more than 8,000 concurrent viewers, and the figures have continued to grow. Meanwhile, he’s nabbed some prize money here and there, placing in Twitch-organized events in both Apex Legends and VALORANT.

Here’s the gear Aceu uses daily.

Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight 2 Cape Town

Photo via Finalmouse

Popular among shooting game players, Finalmouse is known for producing lightweight mice in limited production.

At only 47 grams, the Ultralight 2 Cape Town comes with a cream-colored finish and is perfect for making quick, accurate mouse movements in a pinch.

Though the mouse originally retailed for $120 when it was released, you likely won’t be able to get an unused one for the same price now. Finalmouse sold out of these bad boys a long time ago.

Keyboard: Ducky One White on White TKL RGB LED Keyboard, Cherry MX Red

Image via Ducky

Aceu’s Ducky keyboard is a combination of beauty and efficiency. Bright LED RGB lighting behind the tournament-style keyboard’s white keycaps gives the piece an unmatched aesthetic compared to most.

Meanwhile, Aceu has Cherry MX Red switches that are light and quiet. With a linear mechanical switch, the keys are not tactile or clicky. So you don’t have to worry about your friends getting on your case for typing while you have an open mic.

Headset: Apple Earpods

Image via Apple

This is one of the cheapest alternatives that any streamer can use when it comes to audio. Costing less than $50, Apple’s basic earbuds aren’t anything special, but it’s enough for Aceu.

According to his channel’s nightbot, he uses them because they “are comfy for him, don’t give him a headache, and they don’t mess up the bowl.”

If anything, his use of Earpods proves that you don’t need all the bells and whistles that many high-profile streamers show off to make quality content.

Microphone: Shure SM7B

Image via Shure

What he doesn’t spend on his headset, he puts towards his microphone budget. With a Shure SM7B XLR microphone, Aceu has what many would argue is the top of the line.

Because he’s using a mic that requires XLR compatibility, Aceu has a goXLR mixer that gives him a plethora of production options. Using the combination of a cardioid dynamic mic and a mixer shows how much Ace prioritizes his viewers’ audio experience versus his own.