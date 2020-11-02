AC Milan joins forces with QLASH to create new esports team

Global soccer powerhouse AC Milan has joined the growing trend of European soccer clubs diving into esports, the club announced today.

Instead of creating its own esports division, the team is partnering domestically with premier Italian esports organization QLASH to compete across various titles under the AC MILAN QLASH banner.

Right now, two FIFA players—Diego “CRAZY” Campagnani and Fabio Denuzzo—from the prior QLASH organization and its Brawl Stars division will play with the new AQM colors.

QLASH was recently recognized as the best Italian team at the 2020 Italian Esports Awards, while CRAZY was nominated for best Italian player.

Curiously, QLASH partnered with cross-town rivals Inter Milan in February. While many soccer players have donned the colors of both teams in their careers, CRAZY will be the first and likely only FIFA player to do the same.

AQM will play in the eSerie A, which is suspended right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other FIFA 21 tournaments. The team will also make an appearance at the Brawl Stars World Finals, which is scheduled for Nov. 21 and 22.