Absol’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is home to hundreds of different Pokémon species spanning over the franchise’s many generations.

Each of these species is assigned one or two of the 18 Pokémon types currently in the game. This typing dictates a range of factors in battle including the moves they have access to and their strengths and weaknesses.

For this article we’ll be focusing on the third-generation Pokémon Absol.

Absol boasts a single Dark type, which grants the Pokémon access to a range of powerful moves of that type. The best matchups for Absol are Ghost, Dark, and Psychic-type Pokémon. In these matchups, Absol will take reduced damage.

There are three weaknesses Absol has, and these will be the best ways to counter the Pokémon in battle.

Here are the best counters for Absol in Pokémon Go.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Fighting

Fighting-type Pokémon are some of the best counters against Absol. This type is going to not only be effective against Absol but will also reduce any Dark-type damage inflicted on your Pokémon during the battle.

There are plenty of great Pokémon of this type, including Lucario, Conkeldurr, Machamp, and Hariyama.

All these Pokémon boast high Fighting-type damage and resistance to Dark-type moves that will make a battle against Absol light work.

Fairy

Fairy-type has the least amount of Pokémon to choose from in the game, and most of the options include a secondary type that may hinder their resistance to Dark-type moves. One of these Pokémon, for example, is Gardevoir. The powerful Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon can deal effective damage to Absol, but it isn’t the best option since it does not have any resistances to Dark-type moves.

The best Fairy-type Pokémon to use is Togekiss, a Flying and Fairy type. With a combination of Charm and Dazzling Gleam, this will be the perfect counter to Absol.

Bug

The final type to counter Dark-type Pokémon is Bug. If you can use Legendary Pokémon in battle, Genesect is the perfect choice. With Fury Cutter and X-Scissor, battling Absol with Genesect should give you the upper hand.

Other great Bug-type Pokémon to use include Pinsir, Yanmega, and Heracross.