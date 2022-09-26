A VALORANT fan’s guide to watching League Worlds 2022

You've got nothing else to watch for a while, why not?

It’s been over a week and the empty feeling in your heart is still there; you miss professional VALORANT. The offseason is exciting in its own special way as you meticulously track the movements of some of your favorite North American and EMEA players, but nothing compares to the excitement that exuded from Champions 2022.

But if you’re still fiending for raucous crowds, impressive highlights, and dramatic stories, you might be interested in watching Worlds 2022, the 12th world championship for professional League of Legends. For one, it’s an international LAN event held in North America, something VALORANT fans (at least the ones from NA) have been clamoring for over the last two years.

Interested at all? Here’s a guide on how to watch and get invested in Worlds 2022 as a VALORANT fan.

Play the Worlds anthems. All of them.

For the past two Champions events, VALORANT fans have been treated to two heart-pounding bangers when it comes to official event songs via “Die For You” in 2021 and “Fire Again” in 2022. But if you think those are good, then you should check out an album’s worth of nine Worlds anthems ranging back to 2014.

Each year’s anthem is unique in its own way and the collection features a handful of huge artists contributing, including Imagine Dragons, Zedd, and, for this year’s anthem, Lil Nas X. The yearly anthem is one of the most beloved annual traditions for League esports, one that the music team at Riot is very passionate about, and the exciting songs for VALORANT Champions are owed to the success found in the Worlds anthems.

Get familiar with some familiar faces

With both esports managed and produced by Riot, you would expect some crossover with some organizations competing in both titles. But the amount of crossover this year is actually staggering. There are numerous League teams at Worlds playing for organizations that competed in VCT and/or Champions 2022.

Photo via Riot Games

Here’s a look at some of the standout names on that list:

EDward Gaming : EDG drew tons of interest at Champions as both an unknown and an underdog, representing China at an international VALORANT event for the first time. But China is no rookie in competitive League. It’s one of the most dominant regions in the game’s history and EDG is one of China’s best teams. They’re former world champions themselves and have consistently been one of the best teams in China for almost a decade.

: EDG drew tons of interest at Champions as both an unknown and an underdog, representing China at an international VALORANT event for the first time. But China is no rookie in competitive League. It’s one of the most dominant regions in the game’s history and EDG is one of China’s best teams. They’re former world champions themselves and have consistently been one of the best teams in China for almost a decade. T1 : T1 has sometimes been the butt of the joke in NA VALORANT. They never had their breakout moment over two years, despite a plethora of available talent that included some legendary CS:GO talent. But “legendary” is an understatement when describing T1’s League exploits and its franchise cornerstone. Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok is a god in League esports and an icon in Korea, having led T1 to three different Worlds titles and 10 domestic titles.

: T1 has sometimes been the butt of the joke in NA VALORANT. They never had their breakout moment over two years, despite a plethora of available talent that included some legendary CS:GO talent. But “legendary” is an understatement when describing T1’s League exploits and its franchise cornerstone. Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok is a god in League esports and an icon in Korea, having led T1 to three different Worlds titles and 10 domestic titles. Cloud9 : C9 is a cornerstone of NA VALORANT, but it’s a legacy member of NA League. C9 formed in 2013 under to-this-day owner Jack Etienne and has fielded several historically great NA players since, leading to four NA LCS titles.

: C9 is a cornerstone of NA VALORANT, but it’s a legacy member of NA League. C9 formed in 2013 under to-this-day owner Jack Etienne and has fielded several historically great NA players since, leading to four NA LCS titles. 100 Thieves : Whether it’s in League, VALORANT, or even Call of Duty, 100T has followed the same path: early success, followed by a slump, then a resurgence back to title-worthy form. It happened in VALORANT, but it happened first in League. 100T reached Worlds in its first year but then finished near the bottom of the NA table the next two years. But in 2021, 100T won an LCS title and finished second in two straight splits in 2022.

: Whether it’s in League, VALORANT, or even Call of Duty, 100T has followed the same path: early success, followed by a slump, then a resurgence back to title-worthy form. It happened in VALORANT, but it happened first in League. 100T reached Worlds in its first year but then finished near the bottom of the NA table the next two years. But in 2021, 100T won an LCS title and finished second in two straight splits in 2022. Evil Geniuses : EG was an original NA LCS team back in 2013 but left in 2015 and sold its slot. The org returned in 2019, however, and like it’s done in VALORANT since, EG has invested in developing young in-house talent into stars. Two of the team’s top stars in Danny and jojopyun were originally academy players, but they emerged into superstars and led EG to a 2022 LCS Spring Split title.

: EG was an original NA LCS team back in 2013 but left in 2015 and sold its slot. The org returned in 2019, however, and like it’s done in VALORANT since, EG has invested in developing young in-house talent into stars. Two of the team’s top stars in Danny and jojopyun were originally academy players, but they emerged into superstars and led EG to a 2022 LCS Spring Split title. DRX : DRX are not the definitive kings of Korea in League the same way they are in VALORANT. They’ve had to fight and crawl just to make it to Worlds with the likes of T1, Gen.G, and DAMWON in their region.

: DRX are not the definitive kings of Korea in League the same way they are in VALORANT. They’ve had to fight and crawl just to make it to Worlds with the likes of T1, Gen.G, and DAMWON in their region. LOUD : LOUD may be the world champions of VALORANT, but they are considered a long shot at Worlds 2022. Brazil is a minor region in the landscape of League esports, and it’s not even a given that they make it out of the play-in stage.

: LOUD may be the world champions of VALORANT, but they are considered a long shot at Worlds 2022. Brazil is a minor region in the landscape of League esports, and it’s not even a given that they make it out of the play-in stage. Fnatic: In both VALORANT and League, Fnatic is a familiar face at the top tier of European competition. Historically, Fnatic is perhaps the most successful org in European League: the first world champions, numerous EU LCS titles, and a handful of deep runs at Worlds. They’ve been a little shaky the past few years, but they are always a threat at Worlds.

Get caught up with the state of League and League esports

Switching from watching professional VALORANT to professional League is no easy task: there are a lot more champions than agents, there are a lot more elements on the screen to keep track of, and, of course, the games are completely different.

Photo via Riot Games

To educate yourself, here are some guides to help you learn in a hurry:

Between all these guides and previews, you should have a better grasp on what to expect from Worlds 2022.

Worlds 2022 officially kicks off with the play-in stage beginning on Sept. 29 at 3pm CT.