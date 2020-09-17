“99 percent” of tested PS4 games compatible with PS5, says PlayStation CEO

The PS5 will be backwards compatible with most of the titles from its predecessor, according to Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony’s PlayStation division.

In an interview with Washington Post, Ryan stated that out of the thousands of PS4 games tested, “99 percent” can be played on the PS5.

As a reassurance to consumers who picked up the PS4, Ryan also stated Sony’s support for the large community that will likely remain with the previous generation.

This is in line with how the company treated previous generations of consoles. The PS2 in particular was remarkably long-lived, receiving support for 13 years, well into the mid-life of the succeeding PS3.

“The PS4 community will continue to be incredibly important to us for three or four years,” Ryan said. “Many will transition to PS5… but tens of millions will still be engaged with the PS4.”

Sony is also introducing the PlayStation Plus Collection–a selection of 18 PS4 titles including acclaimed games like God of War, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us: Remastered–as a sweetener for those making the jump to next-gen.

The PS5 is releasing Nov. 12, costing $499 for the full-fledged console and $399 for the version lacking Blu-ray disc drive. If you are planning on making the switch, rest assured that your PS4 backlog can still be cleared well into next-gen.