2020 Pokkén Tournament Championship Series events and format revealed

Pokkén Tournament DX is still going strong, and the 2020 Pokkén Tournament Championship Series is ready to go for another year, keeping the same battle format while tying into the year’s four Major tournaments.

Multiple players will earn invites to the Pokémon World Championships at each event, with the number varying between each tournament. Three of those events will be open qualifier events, with an unannounced Japanese tournament and the Last Chance Qualifier that will fill up the pool for the championship event at Worlds.

Here is the breakdown for each of the events on the Pokkén Tournament Championship Series schedule.

Event Location Dates Invites Oceania Internationals Melbourne Feb. 21 to 23 Two MastersOne Senior Europe Internationals Berlin April 17 to 19 Four MastersTwo Seniors North America Internationals TBD June 26 to 28 Four MastersTwo Seniors Last Chance Qualifier London TBD N/A Pokémon World Championships London TBD N/A

As usual, Pokkén will forgo the younger divisions and skip right to the Seniors and Masters level for the Championship Series.

Sixteen Masters Division and eight Senior Division players will qualify for the Pokkén Tournament World Championships, with the breakdown of each region’s invites in the table above. 2019 Pokkén Tournament World Champion Hiroki “Subutan” Ishida has already locked in a spot in the Masters Division, and any remaining spots not divided up at the qualifiers will be awarded to players from Japan and those in the Last Chance Qualifier.

The competition format remains unchanged this year, pitting players head-to-head in Team Battles with teams of three Pokémon fighting until one player eliminates the entire opposing team.

You can find a full list of rules and prizes for each Pokkén event on the official game website, but players will be battling for a prize pool of $25,000 at the Pokémon World Championships.