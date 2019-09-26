You can now play Throne of Eldraine on MTG Arena

The day Magic: The Gathering players have been eagerly waiting for is finally here. Throne of Eldraine (ELD) is ready to be played on MTG Arena.

The hype surrounding the newest set in MTG is real. Containing a total of 269 cards, the expansion introduces new mechanics and styles previously never seen in Magic.

The Standard fall rotation is also taking place today. It’s a day many in the MTG community have been waiting for as several “most hated cards” rotate out. For MTGA players, few tears will be shed for Teferi, Hero of Dominaria, Rekindling Phoenix, and Nexus of Fate.

With the official release of MTG Arena comes player rewards for those who participated in the open beta over the last year as well as new players.

Open beta player rewards

14 ELD booster packs

Two Mastery orbs

Four Standard booster packs

10 Rare/Mythic Rare individual card rewards

10 Uncommon rarity individual card rewards (IRC)

PLAYELDRAINE: Three ELD booster packs

Fblthp avatar code (via email)

Fblthp card sleeve (via email)

New player rewards

12 ELD booster packs

Two Mastery orbs

PLAYELDRAINE: Three ELD booster packs

The first of a two-part event in MTGA is also starting today. The Win Every Card Challenge gives players a chance to play with every card in Standard and win a copy of each of those cards.

Play Any Deck MTGA event

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering