Wizards’ leaks MTG Zendikar themed Secret Lair early by accident

Wizards of the Coast accidentally uploaded the new Zendikar themed Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair box to its website yesterday despite a delay of the boxes reveal during the final day of Mythic Invitational 2020.

Production issues caused a cancellation of the Mythic Invitational 2020 stream yesterday, rescheduled as a prerecorded stream for this morning at 7am CT. A reveal of a new MTG Secret Lair drop was supposed to take place during the stream but was also delayed. For a brief moment, the Zendikar Secret Lair box was visible on the website and a screenshot was taken by Magic player Emma Partlow.

(this was on the Secret Lair website for a hot minute then was taken down) — Emma Partlow, Gardener of Nurgle 💀 (@emmmzyne) September 13, 2020

The Zendikar themed Secret Lair box contains a total of five cards: Admonition Angel, Roil Elemental, Zulaport Cutthroat, Warren Instigator, and Avenger of Zendikar. Each of the cards features a new borderless alternative-art. A price for the Secret Lair drop will get released today during the 2020 Mythic Invitational prerecorded stream, along with a reveal of whether there’s a separate foil version.

Players can find a reprint of Admonition Angel in the Zendikar Rising Commander preconstructed deck, Lands Wrath, with the card’s original art from Worldwake. Zulaport Cutthroat, the only Uncommon in the Secret Lair drop, was also recently reprinted in the Ruthless Regiment Ikoria Commander 2020 deck.

Avenger of Zendikar, originally printed in Worldwake, was also recently reprinted in Double Masters. The only two cards in the Zendikar themed Secret Lair box that hasn’t been recently reprinted are the Mythic Rare Warren Instigator from Duel Decks: Merfolk vs Goblins, and Roil Elemental from Zendikar.

The release schedule and price of the Zendikar themed Secret Lair box is scheduled to take place sometime today.