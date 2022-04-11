When does Magic: The Gathering New Capenna Championship begin?

The final MTG Arena Championship of 2022 will advance a total of six players to Worlds.

The Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Championship is the final MTG Arena Championship this year, determining a total of six players who will advance to the 2022 Magic World Championship.

Showcasing the Magic formats Traditional Standard and Traditional Historic Constructed, the MTG Arena New Capenna Championship will take place from May 20 to 22. Both formats will get played during the May 20 and 21 Swiss rounds, with the top eight playing in the Standard best-of-three format on May 22. Rounds will start each day at 11am CT. Fans can watch the MTG Arena New Capenna Championship via the Magic Twitch channel.

A variety of high-level competitive Magic players from around the world will compete at the New Capenna Championship via a direct invite, according to WotC.

All Magic Pro League and Rivals League players.

Players who had 10 or more wins at the Neon Dynasty Championship.

All players who earned a total of seven match wins during day two of the New Capenna Qualifier Weekend events that took place in February, March, and April.

Players who finished first at a New Capenna Championship Magic Online Qualifier event.

The top two players from each New Capenna Magic Online Super Qualifier.

The winners from the 2021 season three Magic Online Champions Showcase.

The eight competitors in the 2022 season one Magic Online Champions Showcase.

The second-place finisher in each of the 2022 season one MOCS Showcase Open events.

The MTG Arena New Capenna Championship will feature a total prize pool of $450,000, with the top six advancing to the 2022 Magic World Championship that will take place later this year.