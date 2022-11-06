Top 8 bracket set for 2022 Flesh and Blood World Championship

After being put through the gauntlet of 16 rounds of both Constructed and Limited Flesh and Blood, eight players have come through the fray to make up the top eight bracket to determine that game’s first-ever world champion.

The inaugural Flesh and Blood World Championship is putting the nascent card game at the forefront with players from around the world gathering in San Jose, California in the game’s biggest tournament to date. After being tested in Blitz, Classic Constructed, and Draft, eight players will play Classic Constructed on Sunday to determine who will go home with the honor of being world champion and $100,000.

Coverage begins for the top eight on Sunday at 11am CT on the Channel Fireball Twitch channel.

The top eight players for the 2022 Flesh and Blood World Championship are:

Viet Pham

Daniel Rutkowski

Fuad Omar

Wesley Dong

Pei-Tung Liao

Christopher Iaali

Rob Catton

Michael Hamilton

Pham stands out as the only player with 14 points, excelling in each event format. He is alongside Rutkowski, Omar, and Dong who round out the top four with 13 points each.

One of the key aspects of the top eight is the diversity of the metagame. There are six Heroes represented in the top eight, with Briar, Fai, and Iyslander having two entries. The other Heroes in the top eight include Oldhim and Dromai. Outside of the top eight, Oldhim had a powerful weekend, putting eight decks into the top 20.

The top 32 players at the Flesh and Blood World Championship will earn a Professional Tournament Invitation which will gain them entry into a future top-level event, likely the next Pro Tour. PTIs are also on the line at the Calling being held alongside the World Championship. That tournament continues on Sunday and will award invitations to the top eight.