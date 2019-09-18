Throne of Eldraine’s Tempting Witch reverses the effect of MTG Food tokens

The newest Magic: The Gathering mechanic Food token expands from lifegain to eating life away with the latest Throne of Eldraine spoiler, Tempting Witch.

The upcoming Magic set continues to expand upon its predominant themes since Food tokens aren’t just for lifegain in the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set anymore. Tempting Witch reverses the normal effects of Food tokens being sacrificed, taking life from an opponent rather than giving life to the controller.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Tempting Witch is a 1/3 for three mana that creates a Food token as an Enter the Battlefield (ETB) effect. At first glance, she’s a warlock with average value. But add in her ability to remove three life from an opponent due to sacrificing a Food token and Tempting Witch becomes a powerful three-drop.

Black is known for sucking the life from an opponent, but not through a consistent outlet. Food tokens are the fuel for Tempting Witch, raising the value of other ELD cards that produce them. In Standard, building a deck around a life-sucking witch doesn’t seem realistic at this time. In Limited, however, Tempting Witch has plenty of value and shouldn’t be overlooked.

The Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4 with a pre-release Draft Sealed event running from Sept. 27 to 29. Players will also have early access to the ELD set via MTG Arena on Sept. 26.