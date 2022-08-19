TFT Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale: Standings, format, and scores

Players competed for Regional and Worlds slots.

Set Seven comes to a competitive end with the Teamfight Tactics Mid-Set Finale, a tournament showcasing the 32 best North American players from the first half of Dragonlands

The Mid-Set Finale for TFT took place over the course of three days, from Aug. 19 to 21. Playing in the 12.15 meta, 32 players competed for direct invites to the Regional Finals, an invite to Dragonlands Worlds, and a $20,000 total prize pool.

Here are the 32 North American players competing in the TFT Mid-Set.  

AesahDishsoapDQANG Bossoskills
MilalaDaceTSM SoulessWithin
Milk GuyTL RobinZhydrationMD Pockygom
AmdeDarthnubEmily WangRainplosion
BG SocksClearGuubumsSaibur
C9 k2sojuIllLuckyInikoinikoSètsuko
CasparwuStellar MinheeJasonjavaTacobell Wifi
ChakkiBertasaurusTL KurumxTL Saintvicious

TFT Dragonlands Mid-Set Aug. 19 Finale standings

Players were split into four lobbies, with lobbies getting reseeded every two games. A total of six games were played, with the top 16 advancing to the second day of the NA Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale. 