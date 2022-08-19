TFT Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale: Standings, format, and scores

Set Seven comes to a competitive end with the Teamfight Tactics Mid-Set Finale, a tournament showcasing the 32 best North American players from the first half of Dragonlands.
The Mid-Set Finale for TFT took place over the course of three days, from Aug. 19 to 21. Playing in the 12.15 meta, 32 players competed for direct invites to the Regional Finals, an invite to Dragonlands Worlds, and a $20,000 total prize pool.
Here are the 32 North American players competing in the TFT Mid-Set.
|Aesah
|Dishsoap
|DQA
|NG Bossoskills
|Milala
|Dace
|TSM Souless
|Within
|Milk Guy
|TL Robin
|Zhydration
|MD Pockygom
|Amde
|Darthnub
|Emily Wang
|Rainplosion
|BG Socks
|Clear
|Guubums
|Saibur
|C9 k2soju
|IllLucky
|Inikoiniko
|Sètsuko
|Casparwu
|Stellar Minhee
|Jasonjava
|Tacobell Wifi
|Chakki
|Bertasaurus
|TL Kurumx
|TL Saintvicious
TFT Dragonlands Mid-Set Aug. 19 Finale standings
Players were split into four lobbies, with lobbies getting reseeded every two games. A total of six games were played, with the top 16 advancing to the second day of the NA Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale.