Play MTG Arena Standard Metagame Challenge ELD now

The best Standard metagame tournament in Magic: The Gathering that offers free Throne of Eldraine booster packs as rewards has begun in MTG Arena.

Construct the best Standard decks and win up to 30 Throne of Eldraine (ELD) booster packs in the MTG Arena Metagame Challenge. From Oct. 11 at 10am CT to Oct. 14, players can compete in the event an unlimited number of times for an entry fee of 2,000 gold or 400 gems.

Obtaining five wins in the Constructed Standard Metagame Challenge in MTGA earns a player their entry fee back in gold, along with 10 ELD booster packs.

Zero wins: 500 gold.

One win: 1,000 gold.

Two wins: 1,500 gold and one ELD booster pack.

Three wins: 2,000 gold and three ELD booster packs.

Four wins: 2,500 gold and five ELD booster packs.

Five wins: 3,000 gold and 10 ELD booster packs.

Six wins: 4,000 gold and 20 ELD booster packs.

Seven wins: 5,000 gold and 30 ELD booster packs.

The event is held in a best-of-three Standard Constructed tournament format in which a player is allowed only one loss (match loss, not game loss). Players can use any Standard-legal deck to play and there’s no limit on the number of times someone can enter the event.

Now is the time for MTGA players to cash in those wildcards, constructing a deck that could potentially earn them plenty of ELD booster packs over the weekend.

The MTG Arena Standard Metagame Challenge is here for a short time, though. Save daily quest gold and cash in on the opportunity to win free ELD booster packs.