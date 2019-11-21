Here are November’s updated card styles, cosmetics, and bundles in the MTG Arena store

A host of new Magic: The Gathering card styles and bundles have been added to the MTG Arena store, including four copies of every new Historic card.

Court Knights bundle

The Court Kights bundle costs 3,000 gems and comes with an exquisite card sleeve and avatar.

The Ardenvale exquisite sleeve will be available as part of the Court Knights Bundle in the store.

The Ardenvale Knight Avatar.

Card styles for Acclaimed Contender, Tournament Grounds, Blacklance Paragon, and The Circle of Loyalty.

Adventures Abound bundle

This is a card style only bundle that costs 600 gems and contains three styles.

Lucky Clover

Edgewall Innkeeper

Mysterious Pathlighter

Animated Armory bundle

This bundle is card styles only that cost 1,400 gems and contains six styles.

Animating Faerie

All That Glitters

Dance of the Manse

Emry, Lurker of the Loch

Mirrormade

Familiar Faces bundle

This bundle features only card styles that cost 3,000 gold and contains five styles.

Soul Warden

Elvish Visionary

Kinsbaile Cavalier

Captain Sisay

Imperious Perfect

Aggressive Negotiations bundle

This bundle has only card styles that cost 3,000 gold and contains five styles.

Tendrils of Corruption

Kiln Fiend

Phyrexian Arena

Hidetsugu’s Second Rite

Burning-Tree Emissary

Uncovered Artifacts bundle

This bundle contains only card styles that cost 3,000 gold and features five styles.

Distant Melody

Mind Stone

Cryptbreaker

Darksteel Reactor

Ornithopter

Historic Anthology bundle

The Historic Anthology bundle costs 3,400 gems and includes four copies of each of the 20 new cards added to the Historic format. A full visual of each of the cards can be found here.

Individual card style sales

Lochmere Serpent: 500 gems

Stolen by the Fae: 500 gems

Robber of the Rich: 600 gems

Outlaws’ Merriment: 600 gems

