Here are November’s updated card styles, cosmetics, and bundles in the MTG Arena store

A host of new Magic: The Gathering card styles and bundles have been added to the MTG Arena store, including four copies of every new Historic card.
Court Knights bundle
The Court Kights bundle costs 3,000 gems and comes with an exquisite card sleeve and avatar.
- The Ardenvale exquisite sleeve will be available as part of the Court Knights Bundle in the store.
- The Ardenvale Knight Avatar.
- Card styles for Acclaimed Contender, Tournament Grounds, Blacklance Paragon, and The Circle of Loyalty.
Adventures Abound bundle
This is a card style only bundle that costs 600 gems and contains three styles.
- Lucky Clover
- Edgewall Innkeeper
- Mysterious Pathlighter
Animated Armory bundle
This bundle is card styles only that cost 1,400 gems and contains six styles.
- Animating Faerie
- All That Glitters
- Dance of the Manse
- Emry, Lurker of the Loch
- Mirrormade
Familiar Faces bundle
This bundle features only card styles that cost 3,000 gold and contains five styles.
- Soul Warden
- Elvish Visionary
- Kinsbaile Cavalier
- Captain Sisay
- Imperious Perfect
Aggressive Negotiations bundle
This bundle has only card styles that cost 3,000 gold and contains five styles.
- Tendrils of Corruption
- Kiln Fiend
- Phyrexian Arena
- Hidetsugu’s Second Rite
- Burning-Tree Emissary
Uncovered Artifacts bundle
This bundle contains only card styles that cost 3,000 gold and features five styles.
- Distant Melody
- Mind Stone
- Cryptbreaker
- Darksteel Reactor
- Ornithopter
Historic Anthology bundle
The Historic Anthology bundle costs 3,400 gems and includes four copies of each of the 20 new cards added to the Historic format. A full visual of each of the cards can be found here.
- Burning-Tree Emissary
- Captain Sisay
- Darksteel Reactor
- Mind Stone
- Ornithopter
- Kinsbail Cavalier
- Serra Ascendant
- Soul Warden
- Crypt Breaker
- Hypnotic Specter
- Phyrexian Arena
- Tendrils of Corruption
- Distant Melody
- Treasure Hunt
- Goblin Matron
- Hidetsugu’s Second Rite
- Kiln Fiend
- Elvish Visionary
- Imperious Perfect
- Fauna Shaman
Individual card style sales
- Lochmere Serpent: 500 gems
- Stolen by the Fae: 500 gems
- Robber of the Rich: 600 gems
- Outlaws’ Merriment: 600 gems
Removed bundles from the MTG Arena store
- Twice is Nice bundle
- Lands Foretold bundle
- Showcase bundles (Knightly Honor, Deadly Secrets, Walk in the Woods)
- Giant Killer
- Heraldic Banner
- Steelclaw Lance
- The Cauldron of Eternity
- Syr Gwyn, Hero of Ashvale
- Chulane, Teller of Tales
- Korvold, Fae-Cursed King