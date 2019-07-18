MTG streamer Conley Woods arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Former Magic: The Gathering Pro and streamer Conley Woods was arrested on the “suspicion of criminal sexual penetration, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon” on Sunday in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to the Santa Fe county adult detention center and Hipsters of the Coast.

According to a local news report, Woods attempted to rape a Sante Fe woman in her home by using physical force and “grabbing her groin.” The woman called 911 and could be heard screaming as Woods attempted to take the phone away from her.

Woods said he “did not know what was going on,” but at he police station, it’s noted that Woods took a knife from the woman (who was trying to defend herself) and turned it back on her. When police arrived on the scene, Woods had blood on his shirt and arms, along with a fresh cut on his right index finger.

After being arrested, Woods claims he was “role-playing” with the woman, fulfilling a “sexual fantasy” of hers.

Woods is a former MTG writer for ChannelFireball and Daily MTG, and he participated in over 20 MTG Pro Tours. Woods resides in Denver and works as a game designer for Dire Wolf Digital (digital TC game, Eternal), according to the news report.

The 32-year-old is being held at Santa Fe County jail without a bond at this time.