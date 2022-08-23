MTG reanimation gets angelic help through Serra Paragon in Dominaria United

A new Mythic Rare angel from Dominaria United spoilers will likely become a staple in multiple Magic: The Gathering formats, able to reanimate a land or permanent with three or fewer mana from the graveyard once per turn.

Orzhov decks in MTG have a new reanimation tool through Serra Paragon, a Mythic Rare angel that will release with Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9. Paring nicely with fetch lands while also supporting reanimation in the colors Black and White, the new Serra angel will likely become a staple card within multiple Magic formats. And Serra Paragon may even find a home in the Standard format through Mono-White aggro decks.

Serra Paragon

Serra Paragon

Mana cost : 2WW

: 2WW Type : Creature—Angel

: Creature—Angel Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 3/4

: 3/4 Keyword : Flying

: Flying Ability: Once during each of your turns, you may play a land from your graveyard or cast a permanent spell with a mana value of three or less from your graveyard. If you do, it gains “When the permanent is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it, and you gain two life.

Fetch lands synergize with Serra Paragon, as do MTG decks that rely upon milling for card advantage. Having the option to return either land or permanent with a mana value of three or less is an extremely powerful ability and can get used in a variety of ways within multiple Magic formats.

Serra Paragon will also likely have a major impact on the Standard format as well. Mono-White aggro decks are mostly made up of permanents that cost three or less and won’t run out of gas with the Mythic Rare angel on the battlefield. Reanimation decks in BW might see a revival. And RW Aggro decks can use Serra Paragon in ways similar to Mono-White Aggro.

Players can test out Serra Paragon in digital formats with the release of Dominaria United on Sept. 1. A global launch for the upcoming Standard-legal set is scheduled for Sept. 9.