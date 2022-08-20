MTG Keldon Flamesage adds fuel to Dominaria United archetypes

Incorporating the new Magic: The Gathering Enlist mechanic with Keldon Flamesage from Dominaria United lets players potentially cast big spells for free.

Scheduled to release globally on Sept. 9, Dominaria United (DMU) will contain stompy Phyrexian creatures and cards like Keldon Flamesage to potentially deal with them. The Mono-Red three-drop uses the Enlist mechanic to increase its power upon attacking, increasing the mana value of an Instant or Sorcery spell that it fetches and its controller can cast for free.

Keldon Flamesage

Keldon Flamesage

Mana cost : 2R

: 2R Type : Creature—Human Shaman

: Creature—Human Shaman Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 2/3

: 2/3 Mechanic : Enlist

: Enlist Ability: Whenever Keldon Flamesage attacks, look at your library’s top “X” cards, where “X” is Keldon Flamesage’s power. You may exile an Instant or Sorcery card with mana value “X” or less from among them. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in random order. You may cast the exiled card without paying its mana cost.

Several archetypes within the Standard format will use Keldon Flamesage, from Izzet spells matter decks to Mono-Red and Red/White Aggro. Decks that contain low-cost spells and creatures will likely benefit the most from Keldon Flamesage, reducing the chance of whiffing upon attacking.

Casting spells for free is powerful. Using the Enlist mechanic can potentially increase Keldon Famesage’s power by at least three, allowing players to look at the top five cards and find a spell that costs five or less to cast for free. The human shaman will likely see gameplay in various MTG formats, within tournament and meme combo decks.

Players can test out Keldon Flamesage with the digital release of DMU on Sept. 1 or at prerelease events scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 8.