MTG Kaldheim leak teases Runes mechanic via Runeforge Champion

Another Magic: The Gathering Kaldheim card was leaked today, revealing Runeforge Champion, a Dwarf Warrior in White.

Scheduled to release digitally via MTG Arena and MTGO on Jan. 28, the Kaldheim (KHM) set contains a total of 285 Standard-legal cards with a Norse-inspired theme. The set will also likely include a number of tribal themes with Angels, Elves, Dwarves, Squirrels, and more. A leak on Reddit today showcased Rungeforge Champion, a rare 2/3 Dwarf Warrior who has an ability that allows its controller to search their library/graveyard for a Rune card.

Image via Reddit leak Magic: The Gathering

Wizards of the Coast has yet to reveal what Rune cards are or how the mechanic will work. Based on Runeforge Champion’s wording, it’s suspected that a Rune may function as an “equipment aura.” In addition to searching one’s library/graveyard for a Rune card, the Dwarf Warrior has a second ability that reduces the mana cost when casting Rune spells.

CMC: 2(W)

Type: Creature Dwarf Warrior

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 2/3

First ability: “When Runeforge Champion enters the battlefield, you may search your library and/or graveyard for a Rune card, reveal it, and put it into your hand. If you search your library this way, shuffle it.”

Second ability: “You may pay ‘One’ rather than pay the mana cost for Rune spells you cast.”

Official Magic Kaldheim spoilers will begin on Jan. 7 to 19. The new KHM set has a tabletop release date of Feb. 5 and a digital launch that will take place on Jan. 28.