MTG In the Trenches: Failed anthem or sleeper Enchantment in Brothers’ War?

What looks bad at first might actually be good.

Wizards of the Coast has combined Magic: The Gathering designs from Glorious Anthem and Oblivion Ring to create In the Trenches within The Brothers’ War, but is the card worth playing, or will it forever become a failed Mythic Rare?

The color White in MTG is known for anthem designs that pump your team of low-costed and low-stated creatures, along with Enchantments that exile permanents from the battlefield. These two designs are typically associated with the cards Glorious Anthem and Oblivion Ring. In an attempt to mash the two designs together within The Brothers’ War (BRO) Standard-legal set, WotC created In the Trenches, revealed at Magic30 today.

In the Trenches

Casting cost: 1WW

Type: Enchantment

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Ability: Creatures you control get +1/+1

Activated ability: Pay 5W—Exile target nonland permanent you don’t control until In the Trenches leaves the battlefield. Activate only as a Sorcery and only once.

Upon first glance, In the Trenches looks like an over-costed anthem with an over-priced Oblivion Ring exile effect. Both MTG designs typically are played in Limited formats over Constructed, although Rally the Ranks and Rite of Oblivion have seen a solid amount of Constructed gameplay.

In the Trenches has the potential to become a bomb within the BRO Limited format. With a rarity of Mythic Rare, though, most players typically expect that a high-rarity card will have game-warping potential within a Limited format.

The BRO Enchantment may also have potential within Constructed formats, specifically because it’s an Enchantment. Both the Standard and Pioneer formats have solid Enchantment matters decks, potentially making In the Trenches a sleeper within Constructed formats.

Players can test out the worth of In the Trenches through BRO prerelease events that start on Nov. 11. Constructed players can test out the Enchantment with the digital launch of The Brothers’ War on Nov. 15 or with the global release on Nov. 18.