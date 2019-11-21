Here are the patch notes for MTG Arena’s Nov. 21 update

Today’s update in MTG Arena has tons of new events and cards for the Historic format, along with bug fixes and performance upgrades.

A friends list that was previously announced by Wizards of the Coast wasn’t a part of this update, however. The developers discovered an issue with scaling, delaying the friends list for an unspecified amount of time.

Historic

The November Magic Arena update officially launches the first Historic Anthology season. A total of 20 new cards are being added to the format from previous MTG sets over the years. A visual of all added Historic cards can be found here.

Burning-Tree Emissary

Captain Sisay

Darksteel Reactor

Mind Stone

Ornithopter

Kinsbail Cavalier

Serra Ascendant

Soul Warden

Crypt Breaker

Hypnotic Specter

Phyrexian Arena

Tendrils of Corruption

Distant Melody

Treasure Hunt

Goblin Matron

Hidetsugu’s Second Rite

Kiln Fiend

Elvish Visionary

Imperious Perfect

Fauna Shaman

Each Historic card can be unlocked with a wildcard of its rarity. Four copies of every new card are available in the MTGA store for a cost of 3,400 gems ($20).

Historic Anthology 1

Historic Anthology 1 is the first season of many more to come and will run from Nov. 21 to Jan. 15. MTG Arena players can now participate in a best-of-three ranked ladder in the Historic format.

Individual reward cards (IRC) are also available and will contain the following:

IRCs can include older versions of cards that may be legal in Standard because they also appear in a Standard-legal set ( like Opt from Dominaria).

Don’t include cards from Historic Anthology 1.

They can be uncommon (with an upgrade rate to rare/mythic rare) or rare/mythic rare.

If rare/mythic rare, each rare appears twice as frequently as each mythic. If uncommon, each uncommon is equally likely to be awarded.

The season will also include several Historic events. The buy-in price and rewards are different for each tournament. Rewards can only be earned one time in events where there a loss record isn’t kept.

Historic Anthology event

Historic Anthology One runs from Nov. 21 to 24. The entry fee is 200 gems or 1,000 gold. There are no losses recorded in this event and the format is in best-of-one Historic. Nexus of Fate is banned from the Historic Anthology tournament.

Here are the rewards for the Historic Anthology event:

Five wins: Card style of Fauna Shaman.

Four wins: Card style of Hypnotic Specter.

Three wins: Card style of Serra Ascendant.

Two wins: Card style of Goblin Matron.

One win: Card style of Treasure Hunt.

Historic Pauper event

The Historic Pauper event runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1. The entry fee is 500 gems or 100 gold and will be in the Pauper format. A total of four wins can be achieved and two losses knock a player out of the event.

Here are the rewards for the Historic Pauper event:

Four wins: 600 Gold plus one Rare and Mythic Historic ICR and two Uncommon Historic ICRs (five-percent chance to upgrade to Rare/Mythic).

Three wins: 450 Gold and one Uncommon Historic ICR (35-percent chance to upgrade to Rare/Mythic), twp Uncommon Historic ICRs (five-percent chance to upgrade to Rare/Mythic).

Two wins: 300 Gold plus one Uncommon Historic ICR (25-percent chance to upgrade to Rare/Mythic), and two Uncommon Historic ICRs (five-percent chance to upgrade to Rare/Mythic).

One win: 150 Gold plus one Uncommon Historic ICR (15-percent chance to upgrade to Rare/Mythic), and two Uncommon Historic ICRs (five-percent chance to upgrade to Rare/Mythic).

Zero wins: Three Uncommon Historic ICRs (five-percent chance to upgrade to Rare/Mythic).

Standard events

There’s one Standard event scheduled. The Ten Life Draft runs from Dec. 6 to 8. There’s a buy-in of 5,000 gold or 750 gems and it’ll be played in a best-of-one Throne of Eldraine Draft with each player starting at 10 life. A total of seven wins can be achieved and three losses remove a player from the event.

Here are the rewards for the Ten Life Draft event:

Seven wins: 950 Gems and two ELD packs.

Six wins: 850 Gems plus one ELD pack and a 40-percent chance of a bonus ELD pack.

Five wins: 650 Gems plus one ELD pack and a 35-percent chance of a bonus ELD pack.

Four wins: 450 Gems plus one ELD pack and a 30-percent chance of a bonus ELD pack.

Three wins: 300 Gems plus one ELD pack and a 26-percent chance of a bonus ELD pack.

Two wins: 200 Gems plus one ELD pack and a 24-percent chance of a bonus ELD pack.

One win: 100 Gems plus one ELD pack and a 22-percent chance of a bonus ELD pack.

Zero wins: 50 Gems plus one ELD pack and a 20-percent chance of a bonus ELD pack.

Card styles and bundles

There are several new card style bundles in the MTG Arena store. Details on each of these bundles can be found here.

Court Knights bundle

Adventures Abound bundle

Animated Armory bundle

Familiar Faces bundle

Aggressive Negotiations bundle

Uncovered Artifacts bundle

Here are the bundles and individual card styles no longer available in the MTGA store.

Twice is Nice bundle

Lands Foretold bundle

Showcase bundles (Knightly Honor, Deadly Secrets, Walk in the Woods)

Giant Killer

Heraldic Banner

Steelclaw Lance

The Cauldron of Eternity

Syr Gwyn, Hero of Ashvale

Chulane, Teller of Tales

Korvold, Fae-Cursed King

Bug fixes and gameplay updates