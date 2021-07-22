MTG Arena July 21 Forgotten Realms announcements: Full notes and updates

An updated event schedule and minor patch notes for MTG Arena were revealed today by Wizards of the Coast.

Following the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, MTG Arena released an updated event schedule for the months of July and Aug. A suspension was issued today for Brainstorm in the Historic format that will go into effect on July 22. And players having fun with knights and dragons can now play the deck on all platforms.

MTG Arena July AFR event schedule

An AFR Constructed event is scheduled to take place at the end of July, along with a number of rotating and weekly events.

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Constructed

July 24 to 27

Entry fee of 500 gold or 100 gems

Event record of four wins or two losses

Rewards for one to four wins

Win rewards

One win: Three Uncommon ICRs

Two wins: 300 gold and three Uncommon ICRs

Three wins: 450 gold and three Uncommon ICRs

Four wins: 600 gold, one Rare, and two Uncommon ICRs

Midweek Magic

Standard Artisan: July 20 to 22

Standard All Access: July 27 to 29

Singleton: Aug. 3 to 5

Quick Draft

Zendikar Rising: July 9 to 23

MTG Adventures in the Forgotten Realms: July 23 to Aug. 10

Other MTG Arena events

Standard Metagame Challenge: July 17 to 20

AFR Constructed: July 24 to 27

Arena Open: July 31 to Aug. 1

Arena Qualifier weekend: Aug. 7 to 8

Bug fixes