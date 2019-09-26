MTG Arena has a Throne of Eldraine update bug

The official launch of MTG Arena is over and it seems like the open beta days never ended with an update bug affecting player rewards and the Throne of Eldraine Mastery rewards.

The update for Throne of Eldraine (ELD) finished promptly but not without issues. Players logging in were expecting rewards for participating in the MTG Arena open beta, but instead, they received a blank screen following the green rewards egg—and no rewards to boot.

The update bug is affecting the Eldraine Mastery System, according to Wizards of the Coast.

“We have temporarily disabled the Eldraine Mastery system to address issues with Quest and Weekly Win resets,” WotC said on the MTGA status page. “As a result, players will also be unable to earn Weekly Win and Quest rewards at this time.”

At the time of writing, WotC hasn’t addressed the renewal rewards bug directly. For a brief moment, it seemed that the bug was under control when WotC predicted that the maintenance would be complete by 12:30pm CT.

“The Mastery system should be re-enabled at approximately 10:30am PT,” WotC said. “We’ll update you with more information once it becomes available.”

Update Sept. 26 12:45pm CT: WotC has reported that the quests are now working and the ELD Mastery is active, with players receiving quests and daily rewards. The issue of MTGA players not receiving renewal bonuses hasn’t been addressed at this time.

“We have resolved the issue with Quests, Weekly Wins, and Renewal Rewards,” WotC said. “All players should have three Quests (including Quests in-progress prior to this update) and 0/15 Weekly Wins. Affected players should restart their game client at this time.”

For players missing renewal rewards, restarting the game client isn’t fixing the issue. But it seems like it could take additional time to sort out the bugs, according to the MTGA status page. Pets, at this time, are also disabled if a Mastery Pass was recently purchased.