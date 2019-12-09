MTG 2019 World Championship shifts from tabletop to Arena

Wizards of the Coast has moved the Magic Worlds Championship from tabletop to MTG Arena for the first time, the company announced today. And the decision has some fans concerned.

The first Magic World Championship was held in 1994 at Gen Con when it was still in Milwaukee. Over the last couple of decades, Worlds has continually evolved. And it will again with the 2019 Magic World Championship being played via MTG Arena.

Worlds is considered the highest level of competitive play in Magic. Only the top-16 players throughout the course of a season are invited to play. And the move to Arena could potentially diminish its stature.

Hosting Magic Worlds in Arena changes an integral aspect of how the Standard format will be played compared to previous World Championships. In tabletop, Standard tournaments consist of Limited Draft and Constructed rounds. MTG Arena isn’t set up for Limited, using bots for the draft process. This means the Magic World Championship in Hawaii will only feature Standard Constructed play.

A Limited Draft provides an additional layer of complexity to a tournament. It takes a great deal of skill to compete in Magic at the highest level. But when a majority of players bring similar Constructed decks, luck plays a larger role in determining a winner.

The Simic Flash mirror match between Brad Nelson and Javier Dominguez at Mythic Championship VII this past weekend was an ideal example of such a case. Both players essentially played the exact same deck, with Nelson playing one less copy of Kenrith’s Transformation and one copy of Aether Gust in his sideboard. They were also playtesting partners leading up to MCVII.

Dominguez beat Nelson in their first top-eight mirror matchup. They then competed again in the lower bracket finals match, with Nelson earning a victory. The match wins basically boiled down to who drew which cards first.

Playing several rounds of Limited Draft won’t prevent mirror matches from occurring, but it’ll play a factor in tournament standings. Players must perform well in Limited and Constructed to make a final table in tabletop. In Arena, it’s only about the Constructed matches.

There’s also the issue of a digital shuffler over tabletop shuffling. Many MTG Arena players and fans feel that the CCG shuffler needs adjustments. And in a major tournament like Magic Worlds, a mana flood or starve will likely lead to speculation regarding the shuffler’s accuracy.

Regardless, a total of 16 MTG players will gather in Honolulu from Feb. 14 to 16 to compete in the 2019 Magic World Championship via MTG Arena.

Dot Esports reached out to the WotC esports team regarding whether the move to Arena is a permanent one or just for the 2019 season. We also requested a statement regarding the move away from tabletop. We haven’t received an official response at time of writing.