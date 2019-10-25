MPL Ruby Division top 4 includes Field of the Dead

The previously recorded MPL Weekly will contain Field of the Dead despite its ban going into effect on Oct. 24 in MTG Arena.

With the announcement of the Ruby Division Eldraine split decklists earlier in the week, it was revealed there were two decks containing the soon-to-be-banned Field of the Dead.

Jean-Emmanuel Depraz (second place at Mythic Championship V) and Autumn Burchett (Mythic Championship I winner) played Bant Golos and Golos Fires during the round-robin matches that took place earlier this week.

Magic Esports on Twitter We’ve got a stacked #MPLWeekly Ruby Division Top 4! 1. @AutumnLilyMTG 2. @HueyJensen 3. @JavierDmagic 4. @urlichmtg Tune in this Saturday on https://t.co/GF4H5so3jq Noon PT to see who takes the crown! 👑

Making it into the top four at this weekend’s MPL Ruby Division playoffs was Autumn Burchett and their Golos Fires deck, along with MCV champion Javier Dominguez, Grzegorz Kowalski, and MTG Hall of Famer William Jensen.

William Jensen: Bant Food (5-2)

Javier Dominguez: Bant Food (5-2)

Grzegorz Kowalski: Bant Ramp (5-2)

Autumn Burchett: Golos Fires (5-2)

According to WotC, this will be the last tournament containing the banned Field of the Dead. But the decision to enact the ban on Oct. 24 in MTG Arena and then still allow the MPL players to use it in the playoffs is confusing. Especially when the winner of the Ruby Division playoffs will earn a day-one bye to Mythic Championship VII.

The Field of the Dead ban was supposed to help the Standard metagame. But with the other top four pros running Bant Food/Ramp with Oko, Thief of Crowns, the meta adjustments may take longer than expected. If they occur at all.

Related: Oko, Thief of Crowns is breaking Brawl in MTG Arena

Witness Field of the Dead in action one last time with the MPL Ruby Division Eldraine split playoffs that air via Magic’s Twitch channel on Oct. 26 at 2pm CT.