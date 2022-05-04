May 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes, events, and updates￼

Don't be late for the party or you'll end up sleeping with the fishes.

Following the launch of Streets of New Capenna via Magic: The Gathering Arena, new events, Alchemy/Historic rebalance changes, and the first organized Play-In event are dropping during the month of May.

The new Standard-legal set, Streets of New Capenna (SNC) is live on MTG Arena, containing several codes players can cash in on for free booster packs and card sleeves. An additional code for XP was also released by WotC following the update that is only available until May 5. In addition to the new Magic set, several Alchemy nerfs and buffs are scheduled to go into effect on May 5. Jump In! packets were updated and the month of May within MTG Arena is packed with casual and high-level competitive events.

Organized play MTG Arena events

A total of three high-level tournaments will take place within MTG Arena during the month of May: the Arena Open and two Play-In events. The Arena Open will take place from May 14 to 15, showcasing SNC Sealed and Draft. Day one will feature best-of-one and best-of-three matches while day two is only best-of-three.

Digital organized play begins via MTG Arena with the first Play-In event of 2022. This is a qualifier tournament that can earn players an invitation to the May Qualifier Weekend tournament. Players will compete in best-of-one phantom Sealed New Capenna matches on May 21. All players who reach six wins earn an invite to the Qualifier Weekend taking place from May 28 to 29.

A second Play-In event is scheduled to take place from May 27 to 28. This is a best-of-three phantom Sealed SNC event. A total of four wins will earn players an invite to the May Qualifier taking place from May 28 to 29.

New Capenna MTG Arena events

A total of five New Capenna MTG Arena events will take place in May, featuring art golden age Showcase card styles for a number of cards. Each of these events is a part of The Rise of the Five Families Festival that features gameplay within Alchemy Singleton via best-of-one format and showcases a unique emblem.

Rise of the Maestros emblem : “Once during each of your turns, you may cast an instant or sorcery spell from your graveyard by sacrificing a creature in addition to paying its other costs. If a spell cast this way would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead.”

: “Once during each of your turns, you may cast an instant or sorcery spell from your graveyard by sacrificing a creature in addition to paying its other costs. If a spell cast this way would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead.” Rise of the Obscura emblem : “Whenever you attack, target attacking creature Connives.”

: “Whenever you attack, target attacking creature Connives.” Rise of Cabaretti emblem : “Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, Scry one. If this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn, draw a card instead.”

: “Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, Scry one. If this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn, draw a card instead.” Rise of Riveteers emblem : “Whenever you sacrifice a creature, you may return target creature card with lesser mana value from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.”

: “Whenever you sacrifice a creature, you may return target creature card with lesser mana value from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.” Rise of Brokers emblem: “You may cast spells from the top of your library by removing a counter from a creature you control in addition to paying their other costs.”

All five Rise of the Five Families Festival events will run from May 12 to 27.

Maestros : May 12 to 15

: May 12 to 15 Obscura : May 15 to 18

: May 15 to 18 Cabaretti : May 18 to 21

: May 18 to 21 Riveteers : May 21 to 24

: May 21 to 24 Brokers: May 24 to 27

An entry fee is required for each event, costing either 2,500 gold or 500 gems. All rewards are golden age Showcase card styles for up to five cards in each event via a total of five wins. Once in the event, players can compete in any number of matches without having to worry about losses.

Midweek Magic May events

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesday of each week at 10am CT and end on Friday of that week at 1am CT.

New Capenna Bot Draft : May 3 to 5

: May 3 to 5 Standard : May 10 to 12

: May 10 to 12 Artisan : May 17 to 19

: May 17 to 19 On the Edge : May 24 to 26

: May 24 to 26 Historic Pauper: May 31 to June 2

Quick Draft May MTG Arena events

Quick Draft MTG Arena events use bots to Draft. Once the Draft is complete, players will match up against other players.

Kaldheim : April 29 to May 13

: April 29 to May 13 New Capenna : May 13 to 27

: May 13 to 27 Strixhaven : May 27 to June 10

: May 27 to June 10 New Capenna : June 10 to 24

: June 10 to 24 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt: June 24 to July 8

MTG Arena Metagame Challenge

The MTG Arena Standard Metagame Challenge returns with the release of SNC. Players can enter the event starting on May 27 and it will run until May 30. A total of 30 SNC booster packs and gold can get earned with up to seven wins in the event.

Players can also participate in the Explorer Metagame Challenge taking place from May 6 to 9.

Other MTG Arena events

SNC Constructed : May 20 to 23

: May 20 to 23 Turf Brawls : May 27 to June 2

: May 27 to June 2 Sealed New Capenna: April 28 to May 20

May MTG Arena Ranked rewards

The May MTG Arena Ranked season will run from April 30 to May 31 at 2pm CT.