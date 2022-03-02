March 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Events, notes, and updates

The month of March via MTG Arena will focus on Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty events, along with the likely addition of new Alchemy digital-only cards sometime in the middle of the month.

Following the release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO), Wizards of the Coast has begun preparations for Streets of New Capenna (SNC) with an MTG Arena launch date of April 28. The date is one week after the prerelease event for the upcoming Standard-legal Magic set, providing players with the opportunity to get into the SNC Limited format first via paper, instead of digitally.

Players should also expect new digital-only A22: Kamigawa cards for the MTG Arena formats Alchemy and Historic in the month of March, following the Kamigawa Championship tournament taking place from March 11 to 13. A new ranked season has begun within MTG Arena and an Alchemy Metagame Challenge is scheduled to take place later in the month from March 25 to 28. WotC also has two other big events taking place in March for all types of players.

Here are the full MTG Arena announcements for the month of March via WotC.

Light it up in Neon Arcade MTG Arena event

Image via WotC

The Light it up in Neon Arcade event will take place from March 4 to 17, giving players a chance to earn a showcase soft glow card style from the NEO set. There is an entry fee for the MTG Arena event of 2,000 gold or 400 gems and it’ll be played in the Alchemy Singleton format via a four-win and two-loss best-of-one structure.

Light it up in Neon Arcade will include an emblem that says “Whenever you cast a spell, if its mana value is greater than the number of charge counters on High Score Emblem, put a number of charge counters on High Score Emblem equal to the difference and create a Treasure token. This ability triggers only once each turn.”

All players who enter the Light it up in Neon Arcade event will earn an alternative art neon glow card style from a pool of 20 NEO cards. A total of three neon glow card styles can get earned via four wins and up to 2,500 gold.

Out of the Shadows MTG Arena event

Image via WotC

Similar to the Light it up Neon Arcade event, the Out of the Shadows MTG Arena event will be played in the Alchemy Singleton format and contain an emblem of text. There’s also an entry fee of 2,000 gold or 400 gems to participate in the event via a four-win or two-loss best-of-one structure and a chance to earn ninja card styles from the NEO set.

The Out of the Shadows emblem says “Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, a random creature card in your hand perpetually gets +1/+1. Until your next turn, you may cast creature spells as though they had Flash.”

There are a total of 12 possible NEO showcase ninja card styles within the pool. Players can earn up to three card styles and 2,500 gold via four wins. Entry into the event guarantees all players at least one card-style reward. The Out of the Shadows MTG Arena event will take place from March 25 to April 1.

Other MTG Arena events in the month of March

Image via WotC

The month of March will showcase four Midweek Magic events, all of which are free-to-play. Innistrad: Crimson Vow will return to Quick Draft following the NEO Quick Draft. And an Alchemy Metagame Challenge in the best-of-three format with a reward for all players of a Neon Ogre Mask card sleeve will take place at the end of March.

Midweek Magic March events

Alchemy All Access: March 3 to 5

Omniscience: March 8 to 10

Standard Shakeup: March 15 to 17

What Was Written: March 22 to 24 (all-access event of Standard cards dating back to Return to Ravnica)

On the Edge: March 29 to 30

Limited Quick Draft events

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty: Feb. 25 to March 11

Innistrad: Crimson Vow: March 11 to 25

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty: March 25 to April 8

Zendikar Rising: April 8 to 22

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty: April 22 to 29

MTG Arena Open

Historic: April 16 to 17

Limited Streets of New Capenna: May 14 to 15

MTG Arena Metagame Challenge

Image via WotC

March 25 to 28

Alchemy best-of-three format

All players who enter earn a Neon Ogre Mask card sleeve

March MTG Arena 2022 ranked season rewards

Image via [WotC] (https://twitter.com/BettyDesuJiang/status/1489653548484755460)

The 2022 March ranked season runs from Feb. 28 to March 31 via MTG Arena.

Bronze : One NEO booster pack

: One NEO booster pack Silver : One NEO booster pack and 500 gold

: One NEO booster pack and 500 gold Gold : Two NEO booster packs, 1,000 gold, and a Hotshot Mechanic card style

: Two NEO booster packs, 1,000 gold, and a Hotshot Mechanic card style Platinum : Three NEO booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Hotshot Mechanic card style, and a Mindlink Mech card style

: Three NEO booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Hotshot Mechanic card style, and a Mindlink Mech card style Diamond : Four NEO booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Hotshot Mechanic card style, and a Mindlink Mech card style

: Four NEO booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Hotshot Mechanic card style, and a Mindlink Mech card style Mythic: Five NEO booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Hotshot Mechanic card style, and a Mindlink Mech card style

Updates to the March MTG Arena announcements will take place throughout the month once information is released by WotC.