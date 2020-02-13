Magic World Championship XXVI metagame consists of 5 decks

In just over 24 hours, the 16 best Magic: The Gathering players from 2019 will compete in Theros: Beyond Death Booster Draft and Standard Constructed to determine who among them is the best in the world.

Returning Magic World champion Javier Dominguez earned more Mythic Points in 2019 than any of his competitors. But he’s not the only player hungry for the title. From Feb. 14 to 17, Mythic Championship winners and top performers from the 2019 season will converge upon Honolulu, Hawaii with what they believe are the best Standard Constructed decks in Magic.

Here are the 16 MTG players who earned a seat at Magic World Championship XXVI and their Standard Constructed decks:

Javier Dominguez: Jeskai Fires (2018 defending Magic Worlds champion)

Autumn Burchett: Temur Reclamation (Mythic Championship I champion)

Eli Loveman: Mono-Red Aggro (Mythic Championship II champion)

Matias Leveratto: Temur Reclamation (Mythic Championship III champion)

Thoralf Severin: Azorius Control (Mythic Championship IV champion)

Jean-Emmanuel Depraz: Temur Reclamation (Mythic Championship V champion)

Ondřej Stráský: Azorius Control (Mythic Championship VI champion)

Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski: Jund Sacrifice (Mythic Championship VII champion)

Chris Kvartek: Temur Reclamation (top-ranked Challenger)

Raphaël Lévy: Jeskai Fires (second-ranked Challenger)

Gabriel “Yellowhat” Nassif: Jeskai Fires (third-ranked Challenger)

Sebastián Pozzo: Mono-Red Aggro (fourth-ranked Challenger)

Andrea Mengucci: Mono-Red Aggro (top-ranked MPL player)

Seth Manfield: Mono-Red Aggro (second-ranked MPL player)

Márcio Carvalho: Jeskai Fires (third-ranked MPL player)

Paulo Vitor Damo “PVDDR” da Rosa: Azorius Control (fourth-ranked MPL player)

A majority of the field is playing either Temur Reclamation, Mono-Red Aggro, or Jeskai Fires. Only Kanister was brave enough to bring a Jund Sacrifice deck, and the rest are playing Azorius Control

Temur Reclamation: 25 percent of the field

Mono-Red Aggro: 25 percent of the field

Jeskai Fires: 25 percent of the field

Azorius Control: 19 percent of the field

Jund Sacrifice: Kanister, or 6 percent of the field

All three days at Magic World Championship XXVI will feature Standard Constructed matches, but only the first day of competition will have rounds in THB Booster Draft. A full breakdown rounds being played each day can be found here.