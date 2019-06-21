M20 spoiler Sephara, Sky’s Blade utilizes MTG Convoke ability

Legendary creatures in Magic: The Gathering can impact a match much like a planeswalker, and Core Set 2020 gives White archetypes an insane legendary with the M20 spoiler Sephara, Sky’s Blade.

Expanding the Magic: The Gathering Convoke mechanic (Ravnica: City of Guilds), Core Set 2020 continues to showcase revamped abilities. Changing the Core Set format, the M20 set has 280 cards in it, which is more than previous sets.

The set also features Chandra as the face of Core Set 2020, giving her four planeswalkers cards with different rarity values. With today’s spoiler, Sephara, Sky’s Blade, the M20 set continues to evolve the game by tweaking the Convoke mechanic.

Sephara, Sky’s Blade

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Having a casting cost of seven mana (triple white), Sephara, Sky’s Blade is a seven/seven flyer with lifelink who can enter the battlefield for a cost of one white mana and tapped flying creatures on the battlefield instead of paying its mana cost.

By paying one white mana and tapping four untapped creatures you own with flying, Sephara, Sky’s Blade can enter the battlefield without paying her full casting cost. While tapping four flyers might seem difficult, the text doesn’t specify on the type of flying creature—meaning flying token creatures count.

In addition to Sephara being a powerful seven/seven flyer with lifelink who can enter the battlefield by turn five of a match, she also gives all other flying creatures indestructible. Sephara, Sky’s Blade should be a powerful addition for Token and Angel decks.

Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 hits store shelves on July 12, with a pre-release weekend taking place on July 5 and 6. The M20 set releases early via MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 2.