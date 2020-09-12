Jund dominates top 8 at 2020 Mythic Invitational

In a field dominated by Goblins decks, which made up 33.8 percent of the Magic: The Gathering meta across it’s two variations, Jund Sacrifice managed to get four top-eight placements at the 2020 Mythic Invitational. Goblins is only represented in one top-eight deck.

The 2020 Mythic Invitational is the first major tournament for the Historic format. Because of Jumpstart and Amonkhet Remastered bringing hundreds of new cards into the format, there was a wide variety of decks played at the event.

The best players in the world, including Magic Pro League and Rivals League members, competed across 14 Swiss rounds to determine who would compete in the two-day top eight this weekend.

Here are the players and decks that made top eight.

Luis Salvatto: Rakdos Arcanist

Gabriel Nassif: Jund Sacrifice

David Steinberg: Jund Sacrifice

Grzegorz Kowalski: Jund Citadel

Ken Yukuhiro: Mono-Red Goblins

Matthew Nass: Mono-Black Gift

Luis Scott-Vargas: Jund Sacrifice

Seth Manfield: Sultai Midrange

The top eight is a double-elimination tournament bracket. The first day showcases gameplay in the upper bracket. Day two will have the lower bracket and championship.

All top 16 finishers qualify for the 2020 Season Grand Finals on Oct. 9 to 11.

Catch the Mythic Invitational top eight on Sept. 12 to 13 starting at 11am CT each day on Magic‘s Twitch channel.