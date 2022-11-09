How to watch MTG Arena The Brothers’ War Early Access event

Content creators from around the globe will showcase a first look at The Brothers’ War on MTG Arena, featuring gameplay in Limited and Standard best-of-one matches.

Scheduled to release digitally onto MTG Arena on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) showcases several new and returning mechanics in a set filled with Artifacts, legendaries, and a few powerful reprints. Tabletop and digital players can get a first look at the new Standard-legal set and take that knowledge into BRO prerelease events that start on Nov. 11.

The MTG Arena BRO Early Access event starts on Nov. 10 at 12pm CT and will end on Nov. 11 at 12pm CT. Those participating in the event will have access to several formats.

Play Queue in best-of-one

The Brothers’ War Sealed

The Brothers’ War Premier Draft (best-of-one player Draft)

The Brothers’ War Quick Draft (best-of-one bot Draft)

Bot matches

Direct Challenges

Players can find content creators who are participating in the MTG Arena BRO Early Access event on Twitch. WotC doesn’t have an official list of all creators participating in the event. Looking at the main MTG Twitch page is the easiest place to find streamers in the event as they will have BRO Early Access in the stream title.

In addition to the digital launch of BRO, there are also two preconstructed Commander decks that will release during the global launch on Nov. 18. Prerelease events will offer players the opportunity to play in Sealed tournaments, along with BRO Jumpstart tournaments. And local game stores will have all tabletop products available to purchase starting on Nov. 11 with the launch of prerelease events.